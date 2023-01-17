TECH TUESDAY: Bolsa Electrnica de Chiles CEO on Moving Operations to the Cloud in 2024





Last week, Bolsa Electrnica de Chile (BEC) announced an agreement with Nasdaq to upgrade its trading technology to Nasdaq’s SaaS-based Marketplace Services Platform, with the goal of moving operations to the cloud by the end of 2024. bottom. To learn more about the project, ask Juan Carlos Spencer, CEO of Bolsa Electrnica de Chile.

You just announced a new tech deal with Nasdaq, what is your perspective on the partnership?

Juan Carlos Spencer, BEC

We are very happy with this agreement. Nasdaq is a great partner for Bolsa Electrnica de Chile. The platform we operate on is based on their technology and has been able to stay at the forefront of this issue for the past decade. Today we are embarking on a new journey with Nasdaq that we are very excited about. This technology upgrade will culminate at the end of 2024 when he completes the move to the cloud.

What are the key business drivers for moving from on-premises to SaaS technology?

Innovation is in the DNA of Bolsa Electrnica de Chile. It is our responsibility to contribute to the sustainable development of Chile’s capital market and to provide stockbrokers, banks and state-owned enterprises with the best platform for their operations. Our focus is to enable the various parties participating in the ecosystem to operate in a safe, agile, transparent and sustainable manner. The possibility of operating through the cloud is heading in that direction. We are very pleased to do so together with our strategic partner, Nasdaq, and its technology that provides greater resilience and efficiency. We need to have a robust and resilient platform that facilitates integration with exchanges and other markets around the world.

What do you hope to unlock for your members as they plan their cloud journey?

Moving operations to the cloud is a process that takes almost two years. Over the course of this year and next year, we will continue to focus on this transition and ensure that players trading through our platform will always receive the best possible service, both at this stage and when the integration is fully completed.

What are you most excited about heading into 2023?

2023 will be a year full of new challenges and opportunities. In the external scenario, the measures central banks are taking to deal with inflation, rising energy prices and news of the COVID pandemic, especially in China, suggest a difficult year for the global economy. In addition to these external factors, the Chilean economy will be impacted by an environment of zero or negative growth resulting from the policy of raising local interest rates to curb inflation, and an environment of uncertainty due to tax and pension reforms. . Under this negative scenario, BEC believes there is room for innovation in new stock market products and to promote better integration into international financial markets. This is why he expanded his relationship with Nasdaq, which gives him a strategic advantage in the market.

