Supreme Court Questions About Google India

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked Google India, which has been embroiled in a legal battle over a hefty fine of INR 1,337 crore, whether it will follow the same regime as Europe regarding apps pre-installed on Android-based mobile smartphones. rice field.

The Supreme Court was hearing the US tech giant’s petition against an order by the National Court of Appeals for the Corporate Law (NCLAT) that denied it interim stay with the competition regulator imposing a fine of Rs 1,337 crore.

The benches of Supreme Court Justices DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked Senior Attorney AM Singhvi, appearing in the US office, to clarify this aspect at the next hearing.

“Will Google implement the same regime in India as it has in Europe? Please think about this and come back. We will hear this on Wednesday,” Bench said.

The view was taken after Deputy N Venkataraman, who is appearing before the Competition Commission of India (CCI), submitted that Google had complied with a similar order passed by the European Commission.

ASG claimed that the company discriminates against Indian consumers.

Singhvi filed European compliance related to the unbundling of Google’s standard “Mobile Application Distribution Agreement” (MADA).

On January 4, NCLAT rejected a temporary suspension ordered by a competition regulator, asking Google to deposit 10% of the penalty amount.

NCLAT has upheld a challenge to search giant CCI, which fined it Rs 133.776 billion for abusing its dominant position in the Android smartphone operating system in the country.

Singhvi had previously mentioned the issue calling for an urgent public hearing.

A senior attorney said an extraordinary order had been passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and that the order must be complied with by January 19.

Last October, CCI asked Google to allow Android platform smartphone users to uninstall the app and choose their preferred search engine.

The order was to take effect from 19 January.

