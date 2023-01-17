Google plans a 381,000 square foot data center in Navi Mumbai by 2025.





To expand its cloud infrastructure to meet growing demand in India, tech giant Google has struck a deal with Raiden Infotech India to acquire over 381,000 square feet of data center in Navi Mumbai on a 28-year lease . The Economic Times reported.

Alphabet Inc company will pay Rs 1,144 crore in the first 10 years with rent increase of 1.75% every 12 years. Previously, he acquired his 464,000-square-foot facility at Adani Center in Noida on his 10-year lease.

The Mumbai data center, an eight-story building with a basement and roof, is expected to be developed within the next 24 months, the ET report added. Stamp duty on real estate is over Rs 72.6 crore.

Big technology companies are investing heavily in expanding their data centers. Recently, according to an IANS report, Microsoft acquired Fungible, a provider of composable infrastructure. The deal was made to “deliver a reliable, secure, high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, and scale-out data center infrastructure.”

“This announcement further demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to making long-term, differentiated investments in our data center infrastructure, which will enable offload, improved latency, increased data center server density, and energy efficiency. It will enhance our broad range of technologies and products, including optimizing for customers, reducing costs,” said Microsoft. in a blog post.

Another technology company, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, also aims to triple the number of existing 8 to about 25 data centers in India by 2024-25.

We were in the process of expanding our footprint from our current 1.2 million square foot space to another 5 million square feet. As part of the expansion, the company’s 2 million square foot Hyperscale Datacenter Park is under construction in Navi Mumbai, and another similarly sized Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Hyderabad is ready for construction. increase.

