Google is working on tracker tags to compete with Apple’s AirTags





Google is working on a new Bluetooth tracker device that will compete with Apple’s AirTags, according to a new study.

Since 2021, Google has been incorporating Ultra Wideband (UWB) connectivity into its high-end Pro smartphones such as the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. For now, the hardware is only used for niche cases like unlocking luxury cars or sending files to friends, but we hope Google will use his UWB more often. The intent is clear.

Last year, 9to5Google exclusively reported that Google was working on new Nest speakers with UWB. This allows you to quickly transfer music by moving your Pixel closer to your speakers. Meanwhile, over the last few years, Google has put a lot of effort into expanding its Find My Device app to leverage the millions of Android devices today to find lost/stolen devices. .

In Apple’s ecosystem, one of the best ways to track a device is to attach one of the company’s AirTags. These accessories emit Bluetooth and UWB signals and can be located within inches when paired with the countless iPhones in use today.

To build its own Finder Network, compete with Apple AirTags, and potentially make UWB more useful on Pixel phones, Google is reportedly developing its own tracking accessory. This information is courtesy of Android researcher and frequent leaker of his Pixel, Kuba Wojciechowski.

The tracker is said to be in development under the codename Grogu. Grogu is alongside alternate names GR10 and Groguaudio, after his popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Other information revealed so far suggests that the Nest team appears to be leading the development and that the tracker may be available in multiple colors.

Groguaudio’s codename suggests that Google’s trackers may have speakers. In his AirTags from Apple, the built-in speaker doubles as a privacy and location aid. If you move someone else’s AirTag after detaching it, it will beep. This is just one of many potential privacy issues Google needs to address before releasing tracker accessories like this.

Bluetooth trackers have been around for a few years, but their accuracy and sudden ubiquity have raised legitimate concerns about how you’ll know if unwanted trackers have been planted on your property. . That’s why we reported last year that Google was working on his Unfamiliar device alerts. This will let your Android phone notify you of nearby trackers.

At this time, we do not know when Google’s first party tracker will be released or how long it will be in development. Considering we’re currently expecting a UWB-equipped Nest Audio successor to launch in fall 2023 or spring 2024, a similar tracker with his UWB support is expected in one of those same windows. It may go on sale.

