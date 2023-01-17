Nokia T21 tablet launched in India with 8MP front camera





File photo of Nokia T21 tablet | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

HMD Global expanded its budget portfolio by launching the Nokia T21 tablet in India on Tuesday. The successor to the T20 tablet, the Nokia T21 tablet features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

According to HMD Global, the Nokia T21 tablet is designed with an aluminum body and 60% recycled plastic. It comes with Android 12 and promises two OS upgrades and his three years of monthly security updates.

The T21 tablet features an 8,200mAh battery supported by an 18W charger. It features a 10.36-inch size 2K display and SGS Low Blue Light certification. The Nokia T21 tablet also features HD video streaming, voice calls and NFC.

The Nokia T21 comes in charcoal gray and comes in 4GB/64GB memory configurations. The Wi-Fi version will retail for 17,999 and the LTE + Wi-Fi version will retail for 18,999. It will be available in retail stores, partner portals, and major distributors starting January 22nd.

Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed for both work and play. Whether you need to focus on work or relax at home with your loved ones, the Nokia T21 does it all and adapts quickly. Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, HMD Global’s vice president for India and his MENA, said, “This reflects our promise of long-lasting batteries, regular software and security updates, and a premium experience and look built in Europe. embodies.

