Lucidworks and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Power the Entire Retail Commerce Journey

Expanded partnerships increase search relevance and reduce search abandonment among ecommerce shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at NRF, the retail industry’s largest event, Lucidworks and Google Cloud announced a significant expansion of their partnership. Lucidworks combined Fusion technology with Google Clouds Retail Search (GCRS) solution to deliver an advanced online product discovery experience. Specifically, when combined with Google Cloud Retail Search, Lucidworks Fusions Deep Learning technology aligns Google Cloud search with shopper intelligence trained on queries and events to create sharper relevance across the shopper journey. Instantly.

Our expanded partnership with Lucidworks and Google Cloud brings together best-in-class solutions to give ecommerce brands the solutions they need to drive conversions and delight shoppers. The combined solution enables retailers to accommodate increased product selection and better engage consumers using more complex language when searching.

A Google Cloud study of search abandonment when consumers search for products on retailer websites and don’t find what they’re looking for costs retailers more than $300 billion annually in the US alone . Nearly two-thirds of shoppers say search functionality is important to their customer experience. He also reported that 40% of shoppers have a negative impression of retailers when what they’re looking for doesn’t give them the results they want. The reputation of your brand and shopper conversion depends on the relevant shopping experience.

A complete retail commerce journey includes content, services, and commerce operations. Lucidworks Fusion revitalizes and integrates these components, bringing industry- and customer-specific expertise to Google Cloud’s premier product discovery solution. By combining Lucidworks’ deep learning technology with his experience working with hundreds of leading retailers and his B2B companies with Google Cloud’s search capabilities, customers maximize their overall relationship with Google Cloud. can do.

Carrie Tharp, Vice President of Retail and Consumer Solutions, Google Cloud, said: Lucidworks’ new Her Google Cloud Retail Search integration combines Fusions’ ability to customize and experiment with Google Cloud’s quality accuracy and semantic understanding to deliver the most relevant results and recommendations to shoppers .

About Lucidworks At Lucidworks, we believe that the core of a great digital experience begins with search and browsing. Lucidworks captures user behavior and uses machine learning to connect it to the products, content, and information people need. The World’s Largest Brands, Including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, Red Hat and Cisco Systems Leverage Lucidworks’ Product Suite to Power Commerce, Customer Service and Workplace Applications That Delight Customers and Empower Employees doing. For more information, visit Lucidworks.com.

About Google Google Cloud accelerates the ability of every organization to digitally transform their business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage all of Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

Contact: Press Contact: Katie Florez 513-470-7253 [email protected]

