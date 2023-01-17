Nokia T21 budget tablet announced with 3-day battery life and 2K resolution





HMD Global announced the budget-focused Nokia T21 tablet in India on Tuesday. The successor to the Nokia T20 tablet from 2021 was actually released last September and is now making its way to the domestic market.

The Finnish company seems to emphasize build quality especially, with a solid aluminum body built to last, as is often the case with Nokia products. Helping with that is the fact that the tab is fairly thin and light, measuring 7.5mm at the edge and weighing 466g.

(Image credit: HMD Global)

Another interesting aspect of this tablet is its claimed 3-day battery life based on real-world usage testing. The 8200mAh battery is said to last 15 hours for web browsing, binge watching an entire TV series, and up to 7 hours for conference calls. Given that the tablet has a Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC under the hood, there’s little reason to doubt this. Then you can charge it with 18W fast charging.

The IPS LCD display measures 10.4 inches and offers a 2K resolution of 1200×2000, and is easy on the eyes thanks to SGS Low Blue Light certification. The audio adapts to its surroundings thanks to technology Nokia calls his OZO Playback Audio.

Out of the box, the tablet starts with the old Android 12 OS, but Nokia promises two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates. That means updating to Android 14.

The company says the Nokia T21 is for home and office use, so you get enterprise features like NFC support and a second screen that lets you extend and control your Windows PC.The tablet is also certified as Android Enterprise Recommended.

If you want to pick up your Nokia T21, pre-orders will open on Nokia.com from January 17th. The pre-booking offer is Rs 1,000 and a free flip cover is worth INR 1,999. The Wi-Fi variant will be priced at Rs 17,999 while the LTE + Wi-Fi variant will be priced at Rs 18,999. General availability will start from 22nd January onwards at retail outlets, partner portals and major outlets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/nokia-t21-budget-tablet-announced-8387557/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos