iPhone 15 Ultra price news: iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked! Cost and other details here





The price of the iPhone 15 Ultra has leaked online, which might come as a surprise considering the new iPhones were only shown a few weeks ago and the iPhone 15 series is still over a year away.

Every year, leaks about next-generation iPhones start popping up online just weeks after the latest additions are released, and the iPhone 15 series is no exception.

There can be a big price difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro variants. According to an unnamed insider, Apple will increase the price of his iPhone 15 Pro series this year, widening the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus significantly.

Apple is said to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra by $200 from its predecessor to $1,299. Converted to Indian rupees, this equates to approximately 1,07,330 rupees. But don’t expect it to be the same price in the Indian market. Due to tariffs and other factors, the price will be much higher.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was priced at Rs 1,39,900 in India, while the same smartphone was priced at $1,099 in the US.

iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature the new Dynamic Islands feature found on iPhone 14 Pro devices. It’s also rumored that the regular model will have this feature, as opposed to the old-school looking iPhone 14. Meanwhile, the California-based company is rumored to be upgrading the cameras on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. You may receive the same camera sensor that you have. If the claims are correct, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely feature his triple-stack rear camera with a 48MP wide lens. Additionally, there are rumors that the iPhone 15 model may not have a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner. CEO of Apple.

