Two new devices reportedly unveiled today: MacBook Pro and Mac mini





Following Monday’s rumors that Apple will make a rare January launch announcement today, more information has arrived about what we can expect. MacRumors reporter Sami Fathi confidently predicts that instead of one he’ll be sending two new products to reviewers.

In reply to a tweet, Fathi said a new iMac was unlikely (“up to the M3 I think”), ruled out the possibility of a new monitor, and joked about AirPower, but eventually We settled on the MacBook Pro and Mac as the most likely candidates. Mini, in line with our own predictions.

Given that Fathi is a journalist (and social media manager) rather than a leaker, it’s not clear what the source of these predictions is. proven facts. Overall, however, MacRumors seems surprisingly confident about the launch.In a news story on Monday that used Jon Prosser’s tweet as a starting point, the site said it could “confirm that the announcement is expected to be made this week,” adding that “Apple will hold briefings with members later this week. of news organizations and media on new devices

Even without a specific source, the apparently independent corroboration between Prosser and MacRumors makes this a strong prediction. Given the sheer amount of unannounced products choking the conveyor belt, it makes sense that Apple would want to take advantage of the usually quiet month to announce a few launches, but a dedicated event I doubt these are groundbreaking because there is no Product; the spec bump is good for a press release, but the complete redesign is a surprise.

Because of this, we’re unlikely to see any all-important AR/VR headsets this week. Instead, they are expected to occupy the majority of their stage time at spring events in March or April. Admittedly, the importance of the product may be why Apple wants to release a less exciting product by then.

It may not be thrilling, but the upcoming versions of the Mac mini and MacBook Pro are quietly significant releases. The 2023 Mac mini is expected to feature an M2 processor with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and may feature a new slim design (although the press release states Announcement makes that less likely). The 2023 MacBook Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to remain “pretty much the same” on the outside, but internal upgrades will make them “worth the wait,” the sources said.

