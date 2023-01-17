Unannounced MacBook Pro with Wi-Fi 6E listed in Canadian regulatory database





Apple submitted what appears to be an unannounced MacBook Pro with model ID A2779 to the Canadian regulatory database on January 11th. He has independently confirmed that this list exists, which could indicate that a new version of his MacBook Pro is on the horizon.

For now, the application remains on the Canadian Radio Equipment List and can be searched by entering “579C-A2779” in the “Authorization Number” field on this page. The list clearly refers to Apple’s ‘MacBook Pro’ branded laptops.

Earlier today, it was rumored that Apple was planning a product launch tomorrow, and the press release will be shared on Apple Newsroom. The database listing and announcement could be related to Apple’s long-awaited 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Based on the wireless frequency ranges listed in the filing, it looks like the new MacBook Pro will support Wi-Fi 6E. It extends Wi-Fi to the 6GHz band, giving you more bandwidth, faster speeds, and lower latency. The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros support standard Wi-Fi 6 limited to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

The new Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 as it appears in the Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved January 11, 2023. Probably the new M2 Max or M2 Pro. The device supports WiFi 6E / 6GHz band. pic.twitter.com/KmSo1aGp7G — Wade Penner (@wadepenner) January 16, 2023

Beyond faster performance and Wi-Fi 6E, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to have few other changes compared to existing models powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. increase. Apple completely redesigned his high-end MacBook Pro in October 2021, adding more ports, a notch and more. Macs often stick to the same design across multiple generations.

