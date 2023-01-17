What is Dungeons and Dragons OGL?





Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast recently came under fire for a leaked D&D Open Game License (OGL) update, and has since returned to square one. While the OGL has been in place for his 20+ years and the original document itself is about a page long, the proposed changes have been a major headache for both Wizards of the Coast and D&D fans. But what exactly is OGL? A look back at the history of the Open Game License, the current controversies, and why it matters.

What are OGLs?

The Open Game License is a license agreement first issued by Wizards of the Coast (WOTC) in 2000 that gives you the freedom to create content using the basic D&D ruleset. The original document (v1.0a) is concise and straightforward, granting anyone a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive license to certain game content. Aspects of the game that can be used under this license are outlined in the Systems Reference Document (SRD) and include classes, spells, races, etc.

Certain characters such as Tasha and Xanathar, or settings such as Waterdeep are not included and fall under the usual copyright license.

The Agreement states that if the Documentation is updated, Licensee may use the approved version of this License to copy, modify and distribute Open Game Content originally distributed under any version of this License. It also describes what you can do.

In a 2004 FAQ about this document, Wizards of the Coast stated that this section (Section 9) will continue to use the previous acceptable version at your option, even if Wizards makes changes you don’t agree with. In the same FAQ, WOTC states that there is no reason to make changes that the community using OGL would object to. Because the community can continue to ignore the changes under the original license.

OGL has allowed the D&D community and experts to freely create and distribute their own campaigns, settings, and supporting material for over 20 years. Third party publishers such as Kobold Press, Paizo and Green Ronin also publish content almost exclusively under this license.

Dungeons and Dragons continues OGL’s 49-year game’s upward trajectory, given that Dungeons and Dragons has amassed over 50 million players as of 2020, with a community centered around sharing and creating open source content. Many suggest that it plays a big role. history.

Update OGLs

While the original OGL allowed the D&D community to thrive and grow, it wasn’t without previous speculation of changes and cancellations. In 2008, with the release of Dungeons and Dragons 4th Edition, a more restrictive licensing agreement called the Game Systems License (GSL) was signed.

This was criticized as it appeared to halt the ability to create and share material freely within the community and industry. Nonetheless, in the 5th edition of D&D, those who returned to the OGL with an updated SRD and published content through the official Dungeon Masters Guild storefront learned knowledge previously not included in the SRD. We were able to use public property, but 50% of our sales were cut. By Wizards of the Coast.

With the announcement of One D&D, the next evolution of the game system in 2022, rumors began to circulate that OGL would not continue in the next new edition. WOTC responded to these rumors in a December 2022 statement, allowing the D&D community to grow the game we all love without allowing big companies to misuse our intellectual property. In order to ensure that we continue to do what we intend to do, we acknowledge that we need to renew our agreement.

The publisher said a new version (v1.1) would be released in early 2023, and assured the community that these updates would not impact or unnecessarily restrict them.

However, before the official release of version 1.1, a draft document was published by io9 with some major changes to the original rules and intent of OGL. The draft states that OGL 1.0 is no longer a valid license agreement, effectively ending the provision for authors to choose which license to follow. In addition to this, the draft states that this updated license applies only to printed media and static electronic files (such as PDFs), not content in other formats such as graphic novels, videos, podcasts, games, etc. , to the extent permitted by the Wizards of the Coast Fan Content Policy or another agreement. Please note that the Fan Content Policy only allows free distribution of content.

Content created under the new OGL must be registered with Wizards of the Coast. The draft also states that publishers will also receive a non-exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, worldwide, sublicensable, royalty-free license to use their content for any purpose. Purpose.

Other changes include a section stating that contracts may be terminated if biased content is published under license, and a stance on the use of NFTs and blockchain for Dungeons and Dragons intellectual property. It is included. It will also introduce a loyalty tier system, meaning that any creator or publisher who makes more than US$750,000 in revenue in a single calendar year will be required to pay him 25% of eligible revenue above this amount.

community backlash

The leaked draft has received considerable backlash from the community and industry, with many calling for a boycott of Dungeons and Dragons products. The creators of prolific content like Ginny Di objected to the changes fans heard by canceling their D&D Beyond subscriptions, suggesting that servers could temporarily crash. Others from the industry are on board, including original his OGL co-creator Ryan Dancey and the popular Critical Role podcast.

This controversy has become so widespread that Wizards of the Coast has canceled the release of version 1.1 and announced a new update that appears to incorporate community feedback.

In a statement, the publisher outlined three goals for the OGL update. Prevent large corporations from profiting commercially from Dungeons and Dragons content, prevent discriminatory products, and prevent blockchain, web3, and NFT products under license.

The statement went on to say that it was clear from the response that we put out a 1[its] It is no longer possible to fully achieve all three goals while staying true to our principles.

The new (new) update has no set release date, but WOTC has promised not to let the community down, content like videos, streams, podcasts, etc. will not be affected by these changes, and the community’s Creation is also protected from use.

Given the widespread negative reaction to the obsolete draft, it is expected that there will be a lot of community input before the next version of OGL is completed.

