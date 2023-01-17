The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is the first ever hybrid Corvette.





Just 70 years after the introduction of the first Chevrolet Corvette in January 1953, General Motors unveiled the first Corvette with an electric motor on Tuesday. The 2024 Corvette E-Ray has a 160-horsepower electric motor at the front and his 495-horsepower V8 petrol engine at the rear.

With 655 horsepower, the E-Ray is also the fastest accelerating Corvette ever, going from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. The name E-Ray comes from the sea creature, the electric ray, and the name of the base model Stingray. The trunk lid of the electric car even has a badge in the shape of a ray of distinctive design.

Unlike other high-performance hybrids, the Corvette E-ray is not a plug-in hybrid. The 1.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack is mounted in a tunnel that runs between the two seats and charges as the car slows and brakes.

GM doesn’t share E-Ray’s fuel economy estimates, but the engineering focus is clearly on maximizing performance rather than fuel economy. Still, E-Ray says he’s only 15 horsepower less than the best 670-horsepower Corvette Z06, has a high-revving V8 engine, and is far better than the car the EPA estimates at 15 miles per gallon. There is no doubt that

With a 495 horsepower engine and no electric motor, a standard Corvette Stingray will go about 19 miles per gallon. Even with the non-hybrid Corvette V8 engine, he can only run four cylinders when full power is not needed. Corvette development engineer Steve Padilla says the E-Rays electric motor reduces workload, allowing the V8 to operate in his four-cylinder mode more often.

A button inside the Corvette E-Ray’s cabin changes how the car’s electric motor is used. E-Ray can also go a few miles using just the electric motor, in case the owner wants to quietly drive around the neighborhood early in the morning, for example, before starting the big internal combustion engine. However, this is only possible for 3-4 miles at most.

As required by safety regulations, E-Ray emits a low vibrating whine from external speakers when running on power at low speeds. It can also be set to charge the battery while driving the car if the driver wants to build up battery power for later use.

When driving on the race track, the hybrid system can be set for maximum short-term performance. This allows the lithium battery to use up most of its charge in one or two laps of his. For example, the car maintains a constant minimal state of charge in case you need to use the front electric motor to get out of a skid. However, E-Ray is generally not considered a truck car. That’s what his Z06 is for, says Padilla. E-Ray is a car intended for high speed driving on highways and long distance driving.

In the past, when stepping up from the Stingray, it always offered racing cars and supercars if you wanted something taller, Padilla said. This takes us in a slightly different direction.

The E-Ray comes standard with carbon-ceramic brakes. Carbon-ceramic brake rotors are more resistant to fading and loss of braking performance due to brake heating from hard use compared to regular metal brake rotors. It is also lighter than metal rotors. This was important in this case due to the added weight of the battery pack and electric motor.

With the engine behind the seat instead of under the hood, the first generation Corvette was designed from the ground up with this new hybrid version in mind. So the Corvette’s front trunk is a utilitarian feature that helps give the car more storage space than most mid-engined sports cars, and it’s still present in E-Ray.

The E-Ray shares much of the exterior with the extra-wide Corvette Z06 for the same reasons. The extra horsepower calls for wider tires for better traction and handling at high speeds. In addition, the wider width allows for larger side air intakes to bring in more air to the petrol engine. However, the E-Ray should be a bit more mellow car, so the side scoop rim trim piece, which is painted black on the Z06, is the same color as the rest of the E-‘s body. Ray.

The Corvette E-Ray will be available later this year, with list prices starting at $104,300, and $111,300 for convertible models with electric folding hardtops. Pricing for the Corvette Stingray base model starts at around $64,500, while the Z06 is around $105,300. Padilla compared the Corvette E-Ray’s pricing to cars like the McLaren Artura, a plug-in hybrid supercar with a maximum output of 671 horsepower and only rear-wheel drive. McLaren prices for him start at $225,500. And another plug-in hybrid supercar, the Ferrari 296 GTB, he starts at $323,000, but makes 819 horsepower.

Unlike those cars, the Corvette E-Ray is not a plug-in hybrid. That’s because GM’s product planners and engineers don’t want the potential complexity and confusion of having a charging port in a car, Padilla said.

Adding charging ports, cables and electronics to a car adds weight, according to Chevrolet marketing director Steve Majolos. According to GM, the E-Ray weighs only about 200 pounds more than the Stingray.

GM has said it plans to produce only zero-emission passenger cars by 2035, meaning that if the model line doesn’t die out, an all-electric Corvette must someday be offered.

