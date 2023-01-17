Nokia T21 tablet launches with up to 3-day battery: price starts at 17,999





Nokia, owned by HMD Global, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new Android tablet. Dubbed the Nokia T21, the tablet comes with an aluminum body that the company says has a 60% recycled plastic cover for the antennas for optimal connectivity. The tablet comes in both WiFi and WiFi+LTE models.

Nokia T21 price and availability

The Nokia T21 WiFi model costs 17,999. The WiFi + LTE variant is priced at 18,999. The device is available for pre-order at Nokia.com.

Pre-order the Nokia T21 tablet and get 1,000 with your purchase. In addition, a free flip cover will be given for 1,999 yen. It will be available in retail stores along with major e-commerce platforms from January 22nd.

It is offered in a charcoal gray color variant.

Features of Nokia T21

The Nokia T21 features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with 2K resolution of 1200×2000 pixels and an aspect ratio of 5:3. The screen comes with SGS Low Blue Light certification to protect your eyes. There is a layer of tempered glass that supports the active pen.

The front of the tablet has an 8MP camera. On the back is an 8MP with autofocus. The rear camera also has an LED flash. Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS + GALILEO, USB Type-C (USB 2.0) OTG and WiFi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5G dual band) available connectivity It’s a feature. On Nokia T21.

The Nokia T21 tablet features an 8,200mAh non-removable battery that supports 18W fast charging (PD3.0). The device is claimed to offer up to 3 days of battery life. The tablet comes with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of internal storage. It comes with 512GB of internal storage capacity.

The new Nokia tablet is powered by Unisoc T612 octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 operating system. The company promises two years of his OS updates and three years of monthly security updates on his Nokia T21 tablet. It also features Google Kids Space, designed for kids, and works with your child’s Google account, which parents can manage using Parental Controls in Family Link.

