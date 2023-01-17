



70 years since Chevrolet debuted a fiberglass-bodied two-seater named after the smallest naval combat ship. The 1953 and his first Corvette of 1954 weren’t particularly impressive by the standards of what the car would end up being. However, replacing the first Small with his Block V8, it eventually became an automotive icon, with every Corvette produced now powered by his V8 engine. But this year, Corvette Engineering his team has created something new with the debut of the first Corvette E-Ray. For the first time, the Corvette will add electric propulsion and all-wheel drive.

The 2024 E-Ray is the long-rumored hybrid Corvette. This is the first interim step towards a day when Corvettes no longer have V8s, or no engines at all. Chevrolet plans to produce an all-electric Corvette, but that’s still a few years away. The E-Ray is a Corvette for those who want all-weather performance that almost has that of his Z06 and the ability to get in and out quietly without waking the neighbors. Oh yeah, maybe a little more gas mileage, but that’s a bonus, not a real goal.

Visually, the E-Ray looks very similar to the Z06, which has the same widebody shell. But while the Z06 has black trim pieces on the front and rear fascias and side scoops, the E-Ray is body-coloured. E-Ray also has quad exhaust pipes in the corners for less Vettes instead of the central pipe on the Z06. Electric blue over-the-body stripes are only available on E-Ray. Another differentiator is the hybrid-specific Twisted 5-spoke alloy wheels, also available in carbon fiber.

Speaking of hybrid propulsion, this is no Prius. The starting point is his 495-horsepower version of his 6.2-liter LT2 V8 in the Z51 Stingray. It remains mated to the same 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Unlike the new hybrid Cadillac LMDh race car, which has an electric motor with a gearbox on the rear axle, the E-Ray has an electric drive on the front axle. A 160 hp electric motor with 125 lb-ft of instantaneous torque drives the front wheels, recovering kinetic energy during braking. Unlike his now-discontinued, second-generation Acura NSX, its single motor dab the brakes for torque his vectoring, rather than having Chevrolet engineers control a motor for each front wheel. It means that you have to rely on

The motor’s energy is stored in a 1.9kWh lithium-ion battery integrated in the center tunnel between the seats. That’s larger than a typical hybrid battery (most between 1.0 and 1.5 kWh), allowing the Corvette to go about 3 to 4 miles at speeds up to 45 mph without a V8. Most hybrids like the Prius simply call this EV mode, but the Corvette calls it Stealth mode.

Interestingly, the batteries supplied by LG Energy Systems are not based on the Ultium batteries that GM uses in its new electric vehicles. E-Ray has been in development since before his Ultium program, according to Chevrolet officials, which means it’s been cooking for quite some time, and why it’s taken so long to arrive. I wonder.

In total, the V8 and electric motor deliver 655 horsepower, just short of the 670 horsepower offered by the Z06’s twin-cam V8. Even though the E-Ray weighs 340 pounds more than the Z06, the instant torque transfer of the motor on the front axle puts him in 2.5 seconds from 0-60 and 10.5 seconds in the quarter mile. It is claimed to achieve a similar time of seconds.

Braking is just as important for that kind of performance, and the Corvette E-Ray comes standard with Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, which are optional on other Corvettes. Also standard are MagneRide dampers and 20 and 21 inch staggered wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season tires are fitted as standard for extra traction, but Pilot 4S Summer tires are available for top performance.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray will be available in late 2023, with a starting price of $104,295 for the 1LZ Coupe. Unlike the Z06, the E-ray is also available as a convertible. Since the launch of his mid-engined C8 in 2019, the definition of what a Corvette is has evolved more than at any point in the 70-year nameplate history, with an upcoming electric model, the Hybrid. But it continues to evolve. Rumors of a crossover for years to come. We live in interesting times.

