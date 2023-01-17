Apple announces cheaper M2 Mac mini, long-awaited M2 Pro upgrade options





As predicted earlier this week, Apple announced the launch of the new M2 and M2 Pro models of the Mac mini on Tuesday. Apple is trying to appeal to both ends of the market, so these offer much faster speeds on the high end, but also offer price cuts on the entry level.

Apple’s smallest and cheapest Macs already had Apple silicon processors in 2020, but the shift from the M1 chip used in the 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro to the M2 chip. The upgrade was delayed. What was less hoped for was that the company would simultaneously add the option to get a Mini with the new upgraded M2 Pro.

“The new M2 Pro chip brings pro-level performance to the Mac mini for the first time,” Apple said in a press release.

Specifically, the M2 Pro configuration features up to 12 CPU cores (8 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores), up to 12 GPU cores, and up to 32GB of RAM. It includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports and can support three 4K displays or one 8K display. According to Apple, this model delivers up to 4.2x faster ProRes transcoding in Final Cut Pro than the 2020 M1 Mac mini, and up to 2.8x faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village.

The M2 Pro Mac mini has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, up from the two ports on the M2 model.

Of course, not everyone needs this power, and Mac minis have traditionally been seen and purchased as compact budget machines. But even here there is good news. The M2 model starts at $599 (or $499 for Education), a significant drop from the $699 starting price of the M1 model. Even in the UK, which has been accustomed to recent price increases, the starting price has dropped from £699 to £649.

Not surprisingly, the M2 Pro model isn’t wallet-friendly. Its base configuration is priced at $1,299/£1,399, and with build-to-order options that include additional cores, 32 GB of RAM, 8 TB of storage, and 10 Gigabit Ethernet, you even get pre-installed software. Even without, you can increase this to $4,499/£4,599. Previous Intel models started at $1,099.

US readers can browse pricing and configuration options, order a new Mac mini on Apple’s website, and start shipping on Tuesday, January 24, though shipping estimates are already over three weeks behind schedule. UK readers can order from our dedicated UK store.

