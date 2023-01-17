Our 7 Favorite Facts About the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray





to look at a picture

chevrolet

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray isn’t your grandfather’s Corvette. In fact, he probably first blamed this car with the nameplate. That’s because what at first looks like his Z06 model with its flashy grille design is actually an all-wheel-drive hybrid. how about that?

The E-Ray doesn’t necessarily stand out at your local country club, but underneath its widebody is a 160-horsepower front-mounted electric motor, mated to the usual Stingray’s 495-horsepower small-block V-8. increase. With 655 ponies built, he’s just 15 fewer than the Z06, dedicated to the track.

This is just the tip of the E-Ray iceberg, so we’ve collected seven of our favorite facts about revolutionary Vette.

All E-Ray specs and details

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

1 Front Motor Vet is back!

you read that right. With an electric motor in the front, his E-Ray symbolizes the return of his Vette to the front motor. With E-Ray in all-electric stealth mode, it’s also the first front-wheel-drive Corvette ever, but the silence breaks when you hit over 45 mph or hit the throttle hard. That’s when a 6.2-liter V8 engine powering the rear wheels joins the party, making his Corvette, the first hybrid, also the first all-wheel drive car.

I spoke with the engineers involved in developing the hybrid Corvette and they said the E-Ray has a top speed of around 180 mph. However, the electric motor was also said to run at over 150 miles per hour. Still, Toyota would love to be able to make a conventional hybrid like the Prius go this fast. GM also calls the E-Ray the fastest production Corvette ever built, and in 2.5 seconds he hits 60 mph. If that’s true, it would be ten times faster than the Z06 we tested.

3 two steps forward, no backwards

Besides being a neat party trick, the most useful thing about the Corvette E-Ray’s electric-only stealth mode is that you can leave your neighborhood without alerting your neighbors. Make sure you don’t have to back out from the parking lot to avoid waking up his V8 engine in a small block of cars. E-Ray’s electric motor isn’t tuned for reverse, which renders stealth mode useless while backing up.

4 Corvette first

The E-Ray isn’t just the first all-wheel drive hybrid Corvette. It was also the first car sold with both carbon-ceramic brakes and all-season tires as standard equipment. eBoost assisted carbon-ceramic discs with Brembo 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers are housed inside spacious 20″ front and 21″ rear wheels covered in all-season rubber in size 275/30. 345/25 respectively.

5 Biblical Ratio All-Season Tires

The Corvette E-Ray has a huge rear tire. The front tire with a section width of 275 is relatively large by itself, while the rear tire with a section width of 345 is huge in comparison. All-season rubbers are the norm, although a tacky set is also available for summer driving. Chevrolet engineers say the All Season is good for lateral grip up to 1.0 g. We also found that the E-Ray rear was the widest all-season his tire ever put on a production car, but we found nothing to disprove that claim.

Built like a ton of six bricks. . . or two

By now you’re probably wondering how much the electric motor, battery pack, and various other hybrid components add to the Corvette’s curb weight. Chevrolet engineers say around £300 for the Z06 version. On our scale, the coupe weighed him 3666 pounds and the convertible he 3799 pounds. Simple math suggests that the latter will surpass his two-ton mark, making it the first drop-top E-Ray model to top 4000 pounds and the fattest Vette ever.

7 Small battery, fast charging

The Corvette E-Ray hybrid system has no plugs. That means it has a short electric-only range of just a few miles. This is by design, as the tiny 1.1 kWh battery packs crammed between passengers are meant to improve performance first and foremost, not outright efficiency. Chevrolet engineers explained that the battery is designed to charge and discharge quickly. Batteries are said to last as long as the car has gas on short, tight road courses, although long racetracks such as Virginia International Raceway (VIR) require a He needs E-Ray’s own Charge+ setting.

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/g42489707/2024-chevy-corvette-e-ray-our-seven-favorite-facts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos