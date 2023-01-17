WhatsApp updates: 5 big changes coming to WhatsApp.know what they are





The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is currently working on several updates to the app that include two significant changes to images. Details of these updates have leaked online, giving users a glimpse of what’s to come.

The change was spotted by cyber investigators from WhatsApp blog WABetaInfo, who dug into the app to reveal new features.

One of the biggest changes is the ability to detect text in WhatsApp photos. This allows users to copy and paste text. This feature is currently in testing. Another change currently in development is the ability to move his WhatsApp chat history between Android phones without using Google Drive. This makes it easier for users to transfer chat history from one phone to another.

Another change being tested in the beta version of the app is the ability to transfer media with captions. This makes it easier for users to share photos and videos with friends and family by adding captions that describe the content. We are also working on a block shortcut for the chat list. This makes it easier for users to block unwanted contacts.In addition, we are also developing a camera mode that will make recording videos even easier.How to use the WhatsApp banking service

How to use WhatsApp banking service

WhatsApp banking service

Many large banks offer WhatsApp banking services to their customers. Here are the banks and their WhatsApp numbers.

SBI WhatsApp Bank Number

SBI WhatsApp bank number is 919022690226. Send hello from your WhatsApp number.

HDFC Bank WhatsApp Bank Number

HDFC Bank WhatsApp bank number is 70659 70659.Save number 70659 70659 and send WhatsApp message “SUB”

PNB WhatsApp Bank Number

PNB WhatsApp bank number is +91-9264092640. Save it to your contacts and say hello, hello from your mobile number registered in WhatsApp.

It’s unclear when these changes will roll out to the general public, as it could take weeks or months for WhatsApp to roll them out. You can sign up for the beta version.

How do I download the WhatsApp Beta for smartphones? On your Android device, go to Google Play and search for WhatsApp. Scroll down until you see “Become a Beta Tester”. Tap the “I’m In” button. Click Join to confirm. On iOS, the process is more difficult and space is limited. Frequently Asked Questions: What is Whatsapp? It is a messaging app that uses the Internet to send messages, images, audio and video. When was the Whatsapp app released? January 2009

