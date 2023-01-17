Fire Emblem Engage Review Roundup





Nintendo is starting the new year off strong with the release of Fire Emblem Engage on Switch later this week. It has been garnering accolades from early on.

“Fire Emblem Engage is certainly built on deep and rewarding tactical combat, but the predictable story and repetitive side activities feel like a long-running series throwback.” writes Jake Decker in GameSpot’s Fire Emblem Engage review. This new entry returns to a traditional narrative structure compared to what 2019’s He Three Houses offered.

Now Playing: Fire Emblem Engage Review

Players assume the role of Arya, the son or daughter of the Divine Dragon, fighting alongside previous heroes from the franchise such as Marth and Roy (who may also be remembered from their appearances in Super Smash Bros.) can do. This is made possible by finding his 12 emblems his ring throughout the game.

On GameSpot’s sister site Metacritic, Fire Emblem Engage currently holds a score of 82 and 63 critic reviews. Here’s what other writers have to say about the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Game: Fire Emblem Engage Platform: Nintendo Switch Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: January 20 Price: $60GameSpot — 7/10

“Fire Emblem’s combat mechanics are better than ever, but Engage’s story and structure lacks the ambition of its predecessor. As a result, its great presentation and engaging combat make for a more predictable It’s a runaway possible and simple, and while the Emblem Ring adds something deeply satisfying but wrinkles to the fight, the heroes they contain are one-dimensional apparitions that leave much to be desired. If you’re looking for a deep tactical RPG with characters, it’ll certainly scratch that itch.It feels like a safe and easy entry into Nintendo’s long-running series. –Jake Decker [Full review]

Silicone La — 9/10

“But come to think of it, after playing Fire Emblem Engage for over 60 hours, it’s not bad to have only these four issues! In fact, it’s a testament to how solid this strategy game is.” I think. Intelligent Systems and Nintendo have really gone above and beyond when coordinating this tactical time sync.” — Jenni Rada [Full review]

IGN–9/10

“It’s no small feat that Fire Emblem Engage is able to tell a simple yet fun story that celebrates the series’ vast history in a way that doesn’t rely on prior knowledge of its heritage. Combining them with emblem rings of heroes from the past allows for tons of customization and strategy, and blasting through enemy ranks with special powers is always very satisfying Both its main and side missions are a fair amount of challenge and clever twists and obstacles offset the reliance on overly familiar mission objectives. Combined, they immediately feel important, and the Fire Emblem Engage proves worthy of being counted alongside the legacy it so well honors.–Brendan Graber [Full review]

Game Informer — 9/10

“Engage’s characters and social system have never lived up to the high bar set by Three Houses, but they surpass their predecessors in almost every other respect. Deep customization, well-crafted strategic RPG combat, And players looking for a heartfelt story with an adoration of more than Fire Emblem’s 30-year history will find that and more in Engage. One of the most compelling games in the game and, ultimately, one of the games I had a hard time separating myself from.–Wesley LeBlanc [Full review]

Video Game Chronicle — 3/5

“Fire Emblem Engage is a great strategy game, but I don’t think it’s a great modern Fire Emblem game. Engage sometimes feels like it’s missing half its core.” — Jordan Middleler [Full review]

Fire emblem

