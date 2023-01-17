Cool Atomic Hearts artwork and Soviet robots spice up a classic FPS





When Atomic Heart first made headlines in 2018 with its first official trailer, it was all about the artwork. The surreal, retro-futuristic designs of then-unknown developer Mundfish, set in his strutting iron his curtains his tango, caused a sensation. Characterless hairy humanoids and primitive robotics, ruined 1950s utopianism, and more abstract, jelly-like organic horror. It was a more extravagant and colorful Soviet version of the Fallout and BioShock aesthetics, with a twisted and hilarious twist. It was natural to want to know more.

Now, just five weeks after its release, the game remains art-driven. Recently, I had the opportunity to play a short preview of the later section in addition to opening hours of Atomic Hearts. Players are carefully guided through a spectacular tour of a flying city, so they begin with the most spectacular table setting ever seen. It takes 40 minutes before the art team is allowed to do more than stare at the work of the art team and the utopian, technocratic alternate history of the Soviet Union they envisioned. Whirling, smiling automata set the display, streamlined aircraft fuselages hang over impossibly sprawling office lobbies, and monumental Art Deco buildings tower above military parades.

But this isn’t the paradise we came to play in. In favor of the universal language of macho American video game banter, the narration that circumvents the potentially other effects of the Russian accent, Establishes the player as a Special Forces operative codename P-3. Convened by the King Dmitry Sechenov, a scientist and priest of this society. Sechenov hopes to usher in a new era with his polymer Neural. This literally injects knowledge into the bloodstream, potentially linking all human consciousness in the ultimate communist neural network. But there are surface issues that need to be addressed. A robotic uprising has thrown a fantastic research facility into chaos.

Image: Mundfish/Focus Entertainment

Mundfish was founded in Moscow, but moved its headquarters to Cyprus sometime last year. This is because the Ukrainian invasion threatened sanctions against Russian companies. The developer’s website is keen to present it as an international operation and claims (plausible, but not verifiable) that it has Ukrainian team members. It has secured Focus Entertainment, the French publisher of Atomic Heart.

For a year, Mundfish made no public statements, either for or against the war. Shortly before this article was published, the developer provided the following very non-specific comment on his Twitter. We would like to assure you that Mundfish is a developer and studio with a global team focused on innovative games and a veritable peace-against-violence organization. against people. I do not comment on politics or religion. It is unlikely to address the concerns of some players.

Regardless of the nationality or political stance of its creators, Atomic Heart is culturally Russian in gaming, both in its setting and in the way it internalized a particular flavor of hardcore PC games in the late 90s and early 2000s. One thing is undeniable. The world is graphic, brutal, methodical, and cynical. The hilarious use of Soviet iconography, and all the echoes of Russian exceptionalism and imperialism that accompanies it, is a testament to the idiosyncrasies and idiosyncrasies that Mundfish brings to the material, as many studios in America and Europe have done the same. Without imagination, it’s hardly unique. For some people, it can be difficult to get angry or support.

An analysis of how much Atomic Heart examines the political dimension of its images will have to wait until review. , so it’s hard not to investigate them at all. Sekerov is a ready-made Andrew Ryan figure, and the research facility presents the game as a quirky, bright Soviet dream as a terrifying shipwreck, almost completely abandoned by humans.

Image: Mundfish/Focus Entertainment

Instead, at least in the early stages, our commando heroes go up against killer robots and haywire machines while chatting in disembodied voices in neural-linked gloves. The glove allows for some telekinesis and environmental scanning, as well as interfacing with neural polymers that grant P-3 limited superpowers, such as electroshock blasts. However, you’ll also have to deal with physical violence as well, with dull old-fashioned types of craftable and modifiable weapons, such as heavy axes and shotguns at first, and assault rifles and electropistols later.

Atomic Heart isn’t afraid to go crazy. After a long introduction to the game, the brutal first combat encounter is shocking. Even enemies pose a deadly threat. There are some opportunities for stealth, but this is not a sophisticated Arkane-style immersive sim. It’s about clenching your teeth, buckling, and brute-forcing game systems until you get better results. Cleverly, Mundfish doesn’t overwhelm the player with enemies, but it does contain lengthy spells of exploration, puzzle-solving, and crafting resource gathering. You can spend your time in the upgrade station, which is a cupboard, and talk P-3 with the most prominent element of the script, a deluge of sleazy porn double entenders.

Image: Mundfish/Focus Entertainment

During the game’s opening hours, you’ll spend a lot of time trapped in claustrophobic underground warrens of hallways, laboratories, and offices, occasionally punctured by giant, rampaging robot-digging worms. I had to skip to a limited open-world section that could be explored by car.The sports arena set the stage for a boss fight against a swirling, spherical tentacle robot reminiscent of the Omnidroid 1000 from The Incredibles.

Atomic Heart is a bit of an old story, but it’s not all bad. Spiteful corridor shooters with epic art direction were once all around, but they aren’t anymore, nor are they a particular brand of masochistic fun. If Mundfish can pull it off, Game Pass, which has been included since day one, will probably do the trick (the build I played on PC was particularly buggy).

Atomic Heart launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 21st.

