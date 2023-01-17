New Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro: How to Pre-Order





Whether you’re already a fan of Apple’s Mac Mini or just want to learn more about miniaturized desktops that connect to a keyboard, monitor, and mouse, you’ll want to check out Apple’s new models featuring the latest M2 chip. will be

Announced today, the 2023 Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro offers more connectivity and higher-performance workflows at an even lower price than the 2020 edition. Here’s everything you need to know before ordering.

2023 Mac Mini Pricing and Where to Pre-Order

The new M2-powered Mac Mini desktop promises up to 50% more performance and better connectivity. It’s worth keeping an eye on if you want a computer with a small footprint but high capacity.

The 2023 Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro is available for pre-order now and will hit stores on January 24th. .

Not only do you get a more powerful updated chip, but you also get advanced connectivity that supports up to 3 displays. As an added bonus, the Mac Mini M2 Pro has one he 8K display supported. This is a first for Mac products.

More performance and speed in a smaller Mac Mini body

The Mac Mini was a great way to bring Apple’s massive computing power to the desktop at a low price. And with the 2023 Mac Mini products, including the latest M2 and M2 Pro chips, you’ll have access to faster next-generation CPUs and GPUs, higher memory bandwidth, and even better performance.

Powered by the M2 chip, the Mac Mini features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, up to 24 GB of memory and 100 GB/s of bandwidth. This makes things like image editing in Photoshop and video editing in Final Cut up to 50% faster, making it a great upgrade from the M1-powered Mac Mini.

The Mac Mini M2 Pro goes a step further and offers twice the functionality of the Mac Mini M2. This includes CPUs with 12 cores and GPUs with up to 19 cores. Additionally, the M2 Pro has a memory bandwidth of 200GB/s and supports up to 32GB of memory. So not only does video play back even faster than M2, musicians can create songs with more plug-ins and effects, and photographers can quickly edit even large photos.

It’s nice to know that even in this smallest form factor, the 2023 Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro have more ports than the 2020 Mac Mini M1. The M2 offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support up to two displays. The M2 Pro model, on the other hand, features four Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports up to three displays.

And for the first time on a Mac, the M2 Pro model can also support a single 8K display. Both models feature more traditional connectivity with two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port with a 10GB option, and a headphone jack. Both the M2 and M2 Pro Mac Mini support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

We’ve always appreciated the Mac Mini’s small footprint and the flexibility to create your own desktop setup. And now, at an even lower price of $599, you can afford Apple’s top-of-the-line 27-inch Studio Display and accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse.

The 2023 Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro versions offer a more powerful experience, doubling speed for quicker workflow and media manipulation, as well as additional Thunderbolt 4 ports and the first and only 8K display. It has even more connections, including support. Any Mac. These look like particularly nice upgrades for people who own older Intel-powered Mac Minis, but even those coming from M1-powered models should see some serious improvements. At $1,299, the M2 Pro model isn’t cheap, but it looks like a good middle ground for those who want a compact and powerful desktop but don’t want to splurge on an expensive Mac Studio.

You’ll be experimenting with the latest Mac Mini offerings soon, but considering you can get more for less, consider keeping an eye on this space.

