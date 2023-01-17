Apple unveils new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, up to 96GB RAM, 8K HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E and more





Apple today unveiled its next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch smartphones with faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, up to 96GB of RAM, an upgraded HDMI 2.1 port that supports 8K external displays, and faster Wi-Fi 6E. We announced the inch MacBook Pro model. , and other new features.

According to Apple, the new M2 Pro chip will feature a 10-core or 12-core CPU and offer up to 20% faster performance than the M1 Pro chip. The chip also features a 16-core or 19-core GPU for up to 30% faster graphics performance than the M1 Pro, and a 16-core Neural Engine up to 40% faster than the previous generation. .

According to Apple, the M2 Max chip will feature a 12-core CPU that is up to 20% faster than the M1 Max chip, and it will come with up to a 38-core GPU. The new MacBook Pro with the M2 Max chip is up to six times faster than his fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro for some tasks.

Both new MacBook Pro models are now available with up to 96GB of unified memory when configured with the top-of-the-line M2 Max chip. By comparison, the previous model was available with up to 64 GB of memory with the M1 Max chip. Memory bandwidth remains unchanged at up to 200GB/s for the M2 Pro chips and up to 400GB/s for the M2 Max chips.

The notebook can be configured with up to 8TB of SSD storage, unchanged from the previous generation.

New MacBook Pro models support Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connections and lower latency in the 6GHz band. His previous 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were limited to Wi-Fi 6 operating in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

The upgraded HDMI 2.1 port on both new MacBook Pro models supports one external display with resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 240Hz.

Apple touts the new 16-inch MacBook Pro as having up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. The new 14-inch model is advertised with up to 18 hours of battery life. This, according to Apple’s technical specifications, increases the battery life of each model by an hour compared to the previous generation.

The new MacBook Pro models share the same design as their predecessors, with a notched Liquid Retina XDR display, all-black keyboard housing, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. , MagSafe 3 for charging, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a 6-speaker sound system.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros can be ordered from Apple’s online store starting today and will be available on Tuesday, January 24th. .

