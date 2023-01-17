Here’s how Microsoft uses ChatGPT





This is a big deal. If successful, it will bring powerful AI tools to the masses. So what will Microsoft products with ChatGPT look like? We asked Microsoft and OpenAI. Neither of us answered our questions about plans to integrate AI-powered products into Microsoft’s tools. However, we know enough to make an informed, intelligent guess. Tip: If, like me, you find creating PowerPoint presentations and replying to emails boring, you probably have good news.

Start with an online search. This is the application that received the most press and attention. ChatGPT’s popularity has rocked Google, which is reportedly considered the code red of the company’s ubiquitous search engine. Microsoft reportedly wants to integrate ChatGPT into the (more malicious) search engine Bing.

According to Melanie Mitchell, a researcher at the nonprofit research institute Santa Fe Institute, a front end to Bing could potentially answer people’s questions in natural language. AI-powered search could mean that when you ask something, instead of getting a list of links, you get a full paragraph with the answer.

However, there are good reasons why Google hasn’t gone ahead and built its own powerful language model into search yet. Models like ChatGPT have a notorious tendency to spew out biased, harmful, and untruthful content. They are great at producing sophisticated language that reads like it was written by a human. However, they do not truly understand what they are creating, stating both facts and lies with equal high confidence.

Today, when people search for information online, they are presented with a variety of options and can decide for themselves which results they trust. A chat AI like ChatGPT removes that human evaluation layer and forces you to take the results at face value, says Chirag Shah, a computer science professor at the University of Washington who specializes in search engines. He adds that people may not realize that these AI systems generate biased content and misinformation and end up spreading it further.

When asked, OpenAI was cryptic about how it trains its models to be more accurate. However, it’s not clear how that would actually work, and accurate results will matter if Microsoft wants to discourage users from searching Google.

In the meantime, apps like Outlook and Office are more likely to get AI injection, Shah says. His ChatGPTs potential to help people write more fluently and quickly could be a killer application for Microsoft.

Shah says language models can be integrated into Word to make it easier for people to summarize reports, write proposals and generate ideas. You could also improve your e-mail program and Word’s autocomplete tools, he added. And it’s not all just word-based. Microsoft has already said that it will also use OpenAI’s text-to-image generator DALL-E to create images for PowerPoint presentations.

