Discord Acquires Gas, Compliment-Based Social Media App For Teens TechCrunch





Messaging platform Discord has announced the acquisition of Gas. Gas is an app popular with his teens for its positive spin on social media.

At Gas, users sign up for school, add friends, and complete surveys about their classmates. But poll questions are meant to increase user trust, not undermine it. Teenagers may be asked to choose who of their four friends is the best DJ or has the best smile. The chosen person will then receive an anonymous message from an ambiguous ’10th grade boy’ or ’11th grade girl’.

Gas was founded by Nikita Bier, who sold a similar app called tbh to Facebook in 2017. tbh has since been closed.

Since its launch in the summer of 2022, Gas has reached 7.4 million installs and generated nearly $7 million in consumer spending, according to Sensor Tower data. Users can subscribe to a paid feature called “God Mode”.

“For now, Gas will continue as its own standalone app, and the Gas team will be joining Discord to help our efforts to continue to grow across our new core audience,” Discord wrote in the announcement. As of October, Beer said Gus had four members of his team.

Despite Gas’ rapid popularity, the app has come a long way from its exit. The app circulated rumors of sex trafficking, which were completely false, but still affected the app’s download numbers. , said he and his team had received hundreds of graphic death threats.

Gas is one of several anonymous apps. Some are based on compliments, some are not, but it recently went viral. But TechCrunch found that apps like NGL and Sendit use bots to simulate engagement. Similar to Gas, these apps offer users the ability to pay to see who asked the question. Naturally, some customers felt cheated when it turned out that these questions weren’t actually from friends, while his 9count company, which made Spark and Summer, We are working on a Gas-like product called nocapp.

Discord currently plans to continue to operate Gas as a standalone product, but Discord recently announced that it will be integrating select apps into its servers. may be possible.

“We are always working to create an inclusive world where no one feels like an outsider, and we were excited to welcome Gus to the Discord community as the next step in realizing that vision.” Discord wrote in an announcement.

Terms of Discord’s acquisition of Gas were not disclosed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/17/discord-acquires-gas-a-compliments-based-social-media-app-for-teens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos