



In February 2022, Graeme Cavers and his team of archaeologists set out in search of a mysterious underground passage called the Suterline. There are about 500 Iron Age structures in the Scottish Highlands, but no one knows what they were built for, and no one has ever found one intact.

Forestry and Rand Scotland archaeologist Matt Ritchie says it may have been used to store grains and dairy products such as cheese in hermetically sealed bowls. Perhaps they were for security, to keep valuables safe, or to keep slaves or hostages safe. It may have been.

Fieldwork can help clarify the condition and structure of Suterrain, but it can take at least a week using traditional methods, Cavers says. That company, AOC Archeology, was enlisted by Ritchie to help map Crackney his Suterrain in Bogie Forest, Scotland.

Manual measurements using devices called theodolites, which were difficult to use in dark, narrow tunnels, have been replaced by laser scanners. Laser scanners have improved significantly over the last few decades. Data could only be recorded as fast as the connection. It ran over an ethernet cable, so it was relatively fast. Still, the first laptop I used with the scanner had 2 gigabytes of RAM. It was top of the range. Laptops back then were very expensive.

Technology has come a long way since then. Sneaking into her Cracknie Souterrain through her 50 cm opening in the ground, Cavers was handed a gray device the size of a shoebox: a Leica BLK360 laser scanner.

The spelunker set up the device on a tripod in a damp, one-meter-high passageway, adjusted a few settings, and pressed scan. It started moving and in one second he shot lasers at the tunnel wall 10,000 times. Cavers and his team have enabled him to take millions of readings within an hour without lifting a finger. To do the equivalent of what we did with Theodolite, we’re going to be there for a long time, says Cavers.

Collecting large data sets is a challenge in itself. Today he came back with half a terabyte of data, he says. And we might do hundreds of projects a year, and from an IT perspective it’s starting to get very difficult to manage. And apparently an archaeologist. It was supposed to create a long-term permanent archive.

However, data pays. Spelunkers once would have had to draw and photograph underground channels from within dark passages. He currently uses the software Trimble RealWorks, NUBIGON, and Blender to create accessible 3D multicolor point cloud models.

Team members can view the model from any angle, measure the distance between any two objects, and change color according to variables such as height and density. That means archaeologists like Richie can teach people about ruins without actually going there.

[Cracknie] Richie says. It is far from established walking routes and relatively difficult to access. This means that 3D models can be viewed from anywhere, although they are not well suited for guided tours or educational panels. Richie even managed to print a scale model and display it in a museum. The technology has made Britain’s cultural heritage more accessible, and may one day help archaeologists like Richie unravel the mysteries of the Scottish Underpasses.

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of WIRED UK Magazine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/laser-scanning-tunnels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos