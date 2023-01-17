Why methane is so difficult to capture





To avoid the worst effects of climate change, we may need to remove methane from industrial exhaust streams and the atmosphere, but researchers have so far been unable to capture a potent global warming gas. I’m having trouble figuring out how.

Methane has been in the atmosphere for only 10 or 2 years compared to carbon dioxide which has been in the atmosphere for centuries. But it could trap 80 times more heat, drive short-term warming, and start a feedback loop that releases even more gas from natural sources.

Desiree Prata, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says technologies that remove methane from the atmosphere could significantly change the rate of global warming in the relatively near future.

“Most people think it will go away on its own, but the problem with that thinking is that methane, despite being in lesser amounts in the atmosphere, will do the same amount of damage as CO2 over the next decade,” he said. Plata said. interview.

Federal policymakers have largely focused on the need for carbon capture to reduce fossil fuel emissions and keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. Inflation Reduction Act incentives have further fueled a boom in planned projects to remove carbon dioxide from both atmospheric and industrial emissions.

The field of methane removal lags far behind. Companies can prevent methane emissions or use anaerobic “digesters” to reduce the gas in organic waste, but researchers are still working on ways to remove the emitted methane. I’m here.

Meanwhile, oil and gas projects around the world continue to leak about 70 megatons of methane each year. This is equivalent to burning almost 2 million pounds of coal.

Shortly after the Inflation Reduction Act puts a price on methane emissions for the first time, US facilities will pay for every metric ton of methane they emit.

methane trouble

Methane is also released from oil and gas projects, livestock, and landfills when waste is broken down.

But as the earth warms, methane can also escape from natural sources. In his 2021 study by researchers at Stanford University, past greenhouse gas emissions have already triggered his loop of natural feedback that could cause massive methane emissions from permafrost and other sources. I know it has started.

Removal of methane “may be necessary to offset the continued release of methane and limit the contribution of this potent greenhouse gas to global warming,” the researchers concluded.

However, the amount of methane in the atmosphere is 1/200 of that of CO2, and its shortage poses a technical challenge.

Recovering methane requires processing large amounts of air, which can require impractically large amounts of energy. It’s also more resistant to conversion to solid or liquid forms than CO2, said Jack Leonard, director of Energy’s annual methane emissions reduction program at the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency.

“CO2 can be captured from the atmosphere as well as from flue gases because it has a chemical structure that allows it to attach a kind of ‘hook’. But the methane molecule is not. Therefore, recovering methane is very important. It’s difficult,” Leonard said in an interview.

That’s why most methane-removal technologies focus on oxidizing greenhouse gases rather than “hooking” them out of the atmosphere, Lewnard said.

For example, porous minerals called zeolites trap methane in tiny pores, oxidizing the gas and releasing it as CO2.

The potential of zeolites has been overlooked for decades. That’s because zeolites don’t efficiently convert methane to chemicals with obvious commercial uses, such as methanol, says Professor Prata of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

But the mineral is efficient at converting methane to CO2, reducing the gas’s global warming impact, Prata said. That CO2 could also be converted to ethanol, which has an established market. She said she has a nature.

Prata leads a team working to incorporate small pellets of zeolite minerals into reaction chambers that can be deployed in both the fossil fuel and agricultural sectors. The device could work particularly well in mines, where methane concentrations are relatively high, Prata said.

Other researchers are developing methane capture technologies that take advantage of the organism’s metabolism.

Some bacteria produce enzymes that oxidize methane, trapping greenhouse gases and causing chemical reactions. Researchers hope to build bioreactors that can house these bacteria and oxidize methane near the source of the emissions.

Thomas Wood, a chemical engineering professor at Pennsylvania State University’s School of Engineering, said in an interview that such bioreactors could capture methane at energy production points, including hydraulic fracturing sites.

Some fracking sites now trap methane before it is released into the atmosphere and transport it to refineries. There the methane is converted to methanol, a liquid alcohol that can be used in the production of various industrial chemicals. However, that solution has been criticized by environmental groups because it can release large amounts of methane during transportation.

Bacterial bioreactors would reduce the risks and costs of transporting captured methane from fracking and other emission sites by converting greenhouse gases into useful chemicals in situ, Wood said. .

Wood’s research team has previously demonstrated that the engineered bacteria can convert methane into acetate, an industrial chemical, and polylactic acid, which can be used to make biodegradable polymers.

Oil and gas outlook

The oil and gas industry is one of the largest sources of methane emissions and a potential customer for successful methane recovery.

But methane oxidation technology needs to reach industrial scale before it can be effectively deployed, says Samantha Luellas, a materials scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Ruelas works with a research team building her bioreactor of bacteria for methane oxidation.

“We really need to make sure our technology can meet their production needs,” Ruellas said in an interview, referring to oil and gas companies. If our cells can’t keep up with it, that could potentially be a problem.”

Better methane-sensing technology could also help make methane-destroying bioreactors an effective solution for oil and gas companies, Ruelas said.

This technique works best when fed with a gas stream with a relatively high methane concentration. Ideally, the facility would be able to pinpoint specific sources of emissions (such as pipeline leaks) and “attach” reactors to those locations, she said.

The deployment also makes economic sense, says Sam, a PhD candidate in applied physics at Stanford University and a research assistant at the Dore School of Sustainability, author of the Stanford University study. Abernethy said.

He said the cost of oxidizing methane is determined primarily by the concentration of methane in the air. Oil and gas production sites have high concentrations of methane that are particularly suitable for oxidation techniques.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission of POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2023. E&E News provides essential news for energy and environmental professionals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-capturing-methane-is-so-difficult/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

