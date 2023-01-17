At Home Bar – Flathead Beacon





Some might think that when planning a home bar area, you have to choose between an all grown-up party space and a family-friendly environment. Most-used spaces combine elements of both to ensure spaces that are used frequently and function effectively.

Home bars aren’t just for adults at home. This is a great opportunity to bring the fun and social aspect to the whole family. Whether it’s an addition to a theater room or a separate living area, an in-home bar serves multiple functions.Soft drinks and snacks are always available, popcorn for a good movie. is essential. The bar area doubles as a home his gym water station or a spin bike in the corner.

Making the bar an extension of the kitchen allows for greater versatility within communal prep and serving areas. It also doubles as kitchen storage when the bar is not in party mode.

Under-the-counter appliances are a staple of cozy bars. The refrigerated drawer serves as storage for seltzer water, blenders, and even fruit and vegetables. The integrated freezer drawer also has an ice maker like those found in larger appliances. The ice machine is another important element in the bar area. Grocery shopping in Montana can take a trek and half a year, and not having to constantly go out for ice is a big help. I have. This really helps with cleanup when hosting a large dinner party, especially when the kitchen dishwasher is full.

The wine room and temperature-controlled cellar also make for a fun gathering place for family wine lovers. When planning a wine room, endless design concepts come to mind. Rack storage can be as simple as a wooden crate or bar cart, or as complex as a backlit, intricately engineered steel system that can store hundreds or thousands of bottles . Either way, there’s always an opportunity to combine your wine storage area with your home bar area for an even more seamless party atmosphere.

The key to a lasting in-home bar area design is to keep it simple yet memorable. Floating shelves have taken the kitchen world by storm for years, and in the modern farmhouse era, the look makes sense. This not only gives you easy access to all your items, but also provides a visual reminder of what you have in stock and what needs updating. Details are also realized.

Think kitchen backsplash. A little drama with mirrors behind open shelves not only gives the effect of a larger room, but also reflects light for a brighter experience. Tile, concrete, bark, fabric and leather, just to name a few. The more interesting the material, the more inviting the space.

Bar countertops can be an opportunity for true creativity. Whether you want a more rustic, wood-style bar straight out of the Yellowstone scene, or a swanky city vibe with onyx lit from within, there’s no wrong answer. Designs may mix the rustic of Montana with the emotion and energy of a more urban setting.

Lighting is paramount in good design. The lighting and function of the task must of course be taken into consideration, but the most important thing for the experience is the mood. Mood lighting sets the mood. It can be in the form of illuminated bar tops as mentioned above, or it can use cleverly placed decorative lighting. Pendants and sconces can add an extra layer of jewelry to your space and make your joints a little classier. No need to cast yourself in a bad light, especially in your own home.

When it comes to jewelry, don’t forget a well-designed home bar hub: the sink! A basic stainless steel bowl is all you need for a bar sink, but why not go all the way? A great add-on to a fun and functional space. Again, the materials are endless and include stone, glass, concrete and metal. The list goes on.

And while sinks are the bar’s mainstay, you can add a little something with a little jewelry. And the cherry on top? A statement faucet that holds it all together.

Regardless of how you design it, it’s important to remember that your home bar is a space for everyone.

