Samsung teases new Galaxy Ultra with ‘smarter’ camera before unboxing





Samsung hasn’t officially announced what will happen at its next Unpacked event on February 1st, but it’s dropped a few key clues. Samsung’s head of mobile experience business TM Roh has hinted that new, faster Galaxy devices with better cameras are coming soon.

“The next Galaxy is all about camera, performance and sustainability,” he wrote in a blog post on Tuesday, adding that the camera is “smarter” and the performance is “more powerful.” On February 1st, Samsung is widely expected to unveil its Galaxy S23 lineup, the successor to its flagship Galaxy S22 family.

We’ll have to wait until Unpacked for full details, including the name of the new device. However, we’ve already gotten a preview of what that camera upgrade might look like.Following rumors from the famous leakerIce Universe that the S23 Ultra will have a new camera with the same resolution, Samsung is It announced a new 200 million pixel camera sensor on Monday. Samsung has not said if this sensor will be included in the Galaxy S23 lineup, nor has it confirmed the name of its new phone lineup.

Roh’s words also suggest that the Galaxy S23, like the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, will include parts sourced from repurposed materials. It also suggests that Samsung will provide several years of his Android software updates for these new devices. The company last year significantly expanded its software support to include four generations of his Android updates, beating Google in this regard.

Samsung will introduce “two devices that set new premium standards for innovation”. may be referring to

The Galaxy S23 lineup is mostly expected to be a more modest refresh than the Galaxy S22, with the exception of the S23 Ultra. However, the more expensive Ultra model is expected to be the only one with the new 200-megapixel camera.

The launch comes at a time when the global smartphone industry is struggling with macroeconomic challenges, as research firm Canalys highlights in its latest report. Global shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 fell 17% year-over-year, and the company expects flat to slight growth in his 2023.

Ahead of Unpacked, Samsung is also offering a promotion offering $50 in Samsung credits when you reserve one device and $100 in Samsung credits when you register two.

