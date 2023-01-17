Apple 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini (2023): specs, release date and price





New year, new MacBook. Apple has announced the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. This is practically the only major change from its predecessor on the 2021 MacBook Pro. However, this is not the only new hardware announcement. There’s also the more powerful Mac Mini with the M2 chip, at an attractively low price of $599.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are the first to introduce Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which will replace the M1 Pro and M1 Max from 2021. His MacBook Pro in inches, but these new chipsets are more powerful and efficient.

You can choose either chip for each machine. They offer CPUs with up to 12 cores, while the M2 Pro has the potential for GPUs with up to 19 cores and up to 32 GB of unified memory. With M2 Max, you can upgrade to a 38-core GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory for power-intensive tasks. Working on these upgrades will drive prices up dramatically, but thankfully the base price of these laptops hasn’t changed: the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 and the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. If you order now, it will ship on January 24th.

According to Apple, the M2 Pro has 20% more transistors than the M1 Pro, doubling the bandwidth compared to the M2, increasing from 100 GB to 200 GB per second. Image processing is reported to be 40% faster on the M2 Pro than on the M1 Pro. that too. All of this should lead to better performance across the board, and the proof is in the pudding. We will think about these devices soon.

Other MacBook buffs include support for 8K/60-Hz and 4K/240-Hz external screens when using the HDMI port, and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility if you have a Wi-Fi 6E router. increase. Many others remain the same as their predecessors. You get the same great 120Hz display, durable build, and improved port selection, including three USB-C ports, HDMI, an SD card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe connector. But that meant the things we didn’t like remained the same. There is also no Face ID (only Touch ID).

We were also less than thrilled about battery life, but Apple has addressed this with the latest models. Specifically, the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s battery life has been increased from 21 hours to 22 hours. It’s not a huge improvement, but Apple still claims it has the longest battery life on a Mac to date.

