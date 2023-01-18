Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions – report





Jan 17 (Reuters) – Microsoft (MSFT.O) plans to cut thousands of jobs, with some roles expected to be cut in human resources and engineering.

The expected job cuts come as companies such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) announced job cuts in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. will be the latest in the technology sector of

Microsoft’s move may indicate that the tech sector may continue to cut jobs.

“In the big picture, another pending layoff at Microsoft suggests that the environment is not improving and is likely to continue to deteriorate,” said Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff. ing.

British broadcaster Sky News reported, citing sources, that Microsoft plans to cut roles by about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 people.

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that the company plans to cut jobs in many of its engineering divisions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg reported that the cut would be significantly larger than other rounds in the past year.

Microsoft declined to comment on this report.

As of June 30, the company had 221,000 full-time employees, 122,000 of them in the US and 99,000 abroad, according to documents.

Microsoft is under pressure to maintain growth rates in its cloud unit Azure after several quarters of weakness in the personal computer market hit Windows and device sales.

In July last year, the company announced it was eliminating a handful of positions. In October, news site Axios reported that Microsoft laid off less than 1,000 of his employees across multiple divisions.

Shares of Microsoft, which reports quarterly results on Jan. 24, rose slightly in late-afternoon trading.

Reported by Yuvraj Malik, Bangalore. Edited by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/microsoft-cut-thousands-jobs-sky-news-2023-01-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos