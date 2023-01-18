Google plans to compete with Apple AirTags, says leaker The Register





A Google leak shows that the Android maker is working on a competitor for Apple AirTags, and the news could point to a broader effort to compete with Apple’s Find My network.

Reportedly codenamed “grogu” after the Mandalorian character, the product offers many of AirTags’ features, including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra Wide Band (UWB). and is said to have onboard speakers. Kuba Wojciechowski said on Twitter:

The grogu tags claimed by Wojciechowski, also known as “groguaudio” and “GR10”, are reportedly being developed by the Nest team, but Wojciechowski does not mean that they will be launched as Nest products. said.

Wojciechowski, who previously leaked news about Google Pixel device cameras, said the grogu reference was spotted along with the discovery of the locator tag featured in Google’s Fast Pair BLE pairing protocol.

UWB is the preferred technology for locating objects due to its higher accuracy than BLE, and has already been in smartphones (including Google) since 2019.

Wojciechowski pointed out that the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro devices include UWB support, but the module has never been used. Google is reportedly bringing his UWB to some other devices, such as the Nest home speaker. The tracker indicates that Google plans to use the locator technology more in the future, especially if it’s being developed by the Nest team alongside his other UWB projects.

However, UWB is not required. “Google’s tracker likely has UWB, but that’s not a requirement for the ‘Finder Network,’ which is working on BLE,” Wojciechowski said.

Other location data from Googleverse

Apple’s Find My network and its AirTag trackers are undeniably successful, even working too well. AirTags were reportedly accessory to murders, used by stalkers to track victims and had safety features that could be easily circumvented.

Clearly, Google can’t let Apple handle all of its data.

In addition to the grogu leak, Google’s system patch notes from December noted that while Google’s own Find My Device network had so far been limited compared to Apple’s Find My network, it added “new privacy protections. We now support encrypted last known location reporting for Android devices using the central framework.”

This is the rollout of a broader Find My Device network that works like Apple’s Find My and allows Android devices to pick up broadcast signals over UWB and BLE and track missing devices. Google Watcher said.

As for when the grogu tag will hit the market, Wojciechowski has no information about it. “Google will announce this technology at Google I/O and will announce it alongside new Google Pixel devices at its annual fall event,” Wojciechowski said.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

