3 trends driving Proptech innovation and what other companies can learn





Will Moxley is Senior Vice President of Products at AppFolio Inc.

Getty

In most industries, innovation is driven by a combination of technological advancements and larger global trends, and this is especially true for the residential property management industry. The rental market continues to be shaped by economic, social and technological trends, both in terms of business challenges and resident demand.

As property management teams turn to new technologies to improve operational efficiencies, grow their businesses, and meet customer expectations, three major trends are driving them: Internet of Things (IoT), consumer fintech, and remote work. It is As these trends are forcing major changes across various industries, there is much that business leaders can learn from their impact on the real estate industry. Ultimately, you’ll also learn how innovations in property technology (proptech) can help property managers navigate these changes.

1. Internet of Things

The proliferation of cellular and wireless connectivity of everyday objects, also known as the Internet of Things (IoT), has enabled new services and real-time, always-on communications. His IoT devices worldwide are projected to triple from his 9.7 billion in 2020 to over his 29 billion by 2030.

In the real estate industry, the advent of IoT has greatly increased resident demand for smart home technology, creating opportunities for property managers to increasingly automate routine tasks to improve efficiency.

Smart home functionality is an attractive amenity for future renters, and integration with proptech tools can also increase efficiency for property management teams, for example in cost, time and energy savings. For example, a connected smart locking system enables keyless entry. This means residents don’t have to be home for maintenance appointments or have their dogs walked while they’re at work. Property managers, on the other hand, do not have to juggle multiple sets of keys. There is also growing demand among renters for smart home he amenities such as voice-assisted home automation, smart thermostats, and IoT appliances.

At the same time, IoT adoption has brought other operational benefits to property managers. The new platform helps centralize leasing and back office functions such as utility management, inspection, maintenance and access control. When these new proptech solutions are successfully integrated with a business’s core asset management and accounting systems, a cohesive technology stack creates a single source of information across the business. This allows executives to spend more time on the resident experience and other revenue-driving business functions and less time on tedious administrative tasks.

2. Fintech and flexible payments

Consumerization has revolutionized the world of finance and banking by putting decisions and transactions in the palm of the consumer’s hands with fintech software and intuitive apps. Nearly 90% of Americans now use fintech apps to manage their financial lives. As a result, consumers expect seamless digital payment experiences wherever they are, whether it’s at the grocery store, restaurant or paying rent.

New property management software innovations are enabling managers to adopt this next-generation financial infrastructure to better meet the expectations of their residents. Instead of writing and mailing a monthly check, the renter can make payments through an online portal or mobile apps such as his ApplePay. Operationally, the integration allows admins to securely link bank accounts to the platform and set up automated trading. For example, property management software integrated with Plaid offers a more streamlined financial experience and automated transactions.

New alternatives to security deposits are also increasing financial flexibility and expanding traditional cash and check payments with digital payment methods. Security deposit alternatives can create a better experience for renters by offering the same level of protection to property managers, while easing the financial burden of moving. Spend less time chasing and refunding, creating a smoother process for everyone involved.

3. Remote work

More than half of Americans, about 92 million people, now have the option to work remotely, at least part-time. The trend, which began as a necessity during the pandemic, is now dramatically changing not only the economy, but the habits and preferences of millions of people.

In the rental market, remote work is changing longstanding preferences and expectations of residents. More and more residents are demanding more living space to accommodate their home offices and workspaces. As a result, more than a third of his cities are planning to build larger apartments to meet this demand. Luxury rental buildings are adding new amenities (paywalls) such as high-quality offices and co-working spaces with meeting rooms, strong Wi-Fi and video conferencing technology.

The remote work trend brings new revenue opportunities within rental spaces. For example, demand for short-term rentals is increasing as remote workers seek to take advantage of the flexibility of moving to different locations or living in different locations. is adding short-term rental properties to its portfolio. Some property management platforms are adding new features to make managing these short-term rentals easier through a mobile-first experience.

What this means for other industries

These trends will continue to drive consumer habits and expectations well into 2023 and beyond across industries. To be successful, companies must not only keep pace, but also focus on how to strategically benefit from these new products.

Advanced technology platforms offer great potential benefits to business owners, from increasing efficiency and automating mundane tasks to reducing user friction and speeding up payment processes. While the proliferation of broader technology deployments and other global trends are shaping every industry, business leaders are turning to this kind of software integration to solve pressing challenges and delight their customers. can be increased.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. am i eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2023/01/17/three-trends-driving-proptech-innovation-and-what-other-businesses-can-learn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos