Google’s Stadia Controller Bluetooth Upgrade Tool Is Coming





Stadia Dies This Week, But Wireless Controllers Don’t Need To Die

Cloud gaming could be a surprise hit with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now gaining popularity among gamers, but Google is starting to figure out how to capture that magic with its own Stadia. I couldn’t figure it out in just a few hours. , Google intends to unplug it completely. But while Stadia is going down the path of so many abandoned Google services, it’s likely that Google will upgrade the existing Stadia controller to support Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be used wirelessly with other devices. I got one last minute grace in the form of news. Today, Google finally made its update tool available.

If you still have a Stadia controller and want to enable its new Bluetooth features, head over to Google’s Stadia page to get started. You’ll be asked to connect the controller to your PC with a USB cable, but updating it with new Bluetooth software will allow it to connect wirelessly to future devices.

There are some important caveats to keep in mind here. The biggest issue is that this is a permanent one-way move and converting the Stadia controller to work over Bluetooth will no longer support Stadia Wi-Fi connectivity. Sure, now that the service has been shut down, it won’t matter right away, but keep that in mind if you want to squeeze in your last session.

Google has also put a time limit on the tool, requiring Stadia controllers to continue working with Bluetooth devices for years to come, but the new software can only be installed by the end of 2023. Like Google. I’m really, really interested in closing the Stadia book once and for all.

Are you ready? For a step-by-step process, check out our Stadia controller Bluetooth upgrade guide.

