Two companies named winners of The Water Councils 2022 Tech Challenge





El Paso, Texas-based Atlas Sensor Technologies and Slovak company Mertach are winners of The Water Councils 2022 Tech Challenge.

The Water Council launched the Global Tech Challenge in 2018 to find and commercialize new freshwater technologies. Contestants are given a theme chosen by a corporate sponsor with a problem that needs solving. Participants then seek to provide companies with rapid innovation.

This year, participants were asked to come up with solutions in the areas of non-contact water quality sensors and in-situ water hardness monitoring.

Mertach won the sensor category with a wireless smart device that measures water parameters such as volume, velocity and acidity. The technology can be used to monitor wastewater systems, wells, flood control systems and water pollution.

Atlas Sensor Technologies won the water hardness monitoring category with an electronic sensor that provides real-time data for water softeners at a low cost.

Both companies received a prize of $10,000.

AO Smith, Badger Meter and Watts Water Technologies are sponsors of the 2022 Tech Challenge and have selected this year’s winners.

Karen Frost, vice president of economic development and innovation at The Water Council, said the Tech Challenge will help discover new innovations and connect young companies with established water leaders. We are proud to discover new, hitherto unknown innovations for our sponsors through this program.

The Water Council received applications from seven countries representing North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

