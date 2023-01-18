Smart horticultural lighting provider Sollum closes $30 million CAD to expand library of lighting recipes





Sollum previously received government grants to support greenhouse tomato and strawberry production.

Montral-based Sollum Technologies, a provider of smart lighting solutions for greenhouse growers, raises $30 million CAD funding from a group of Quebec investors focused on funding solutions for sustainability Completed the round.

Backers of this round include Climate Impact Fund Idealist Capital, which led the investment with a donation of $25 million (all figures in CAD), and Fondaaction, which contributed $5 million. Fondation is a current Climate Fund Limited Partner of Idealist Capitals.

Sollum said it has tested LED lighting technology on more than 50 agricultural products and has customers in Canada, the United States and the Netherlands.

Founded in 2014 by Franois Roy-Moisan, Gabriel Dupras and Jacques Poirier, Sollums LED grow light solutions are designed to reproduce the full spectrum of the sun’s natural light. The startup’s Solar Cloud as a Service platform allows growers to remotely program the dynamic spectrum and intensity of lighting in real time.

The Sollums platform also uses artificial intelligence, with infinite multi-zone lighting management, allowing you to grow several types of fruits, vegetables, and other types of produce in the same greenhouse. To encourage diversity, Sollum has developed a library of light recipes. It is a specific adjustment of the full spectrum of the sun’s natural light cycle for fruits and vegetables and the location of the greenhouse.

Sollum says it’s testing LED lighting technology on more than 50 agricultural products and currently has customers in Canada, the United States and the Netherlands.

RELATED: Sollum Secures $2.5M from SDTC to Fuel $14M Sun-as-a-Service Project

According to Sollum CEO Louis Brun, the investment will allow the company to make its solution more competitive and flexible by adding a large number of spectral recipes.

Sollum has previously received grants from federal and state government agencies to showcase lighting solutions for greenhouse crops. In 2022, the company secured his $2.5 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada to launch a $14 million demonstration project using Sollums lighting systems to help grow greenhouse tomatoes. Later that year, Sollum also secured his $350,000 grant from Investissement Qubec for a technology showcase on greenhouse strawberry production.

Featured image from Sollum Technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/smart-horticultural-lighting-provider-sollum-closes-30-million-cad-to-expand-library-of-light-recipes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos