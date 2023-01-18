Google releases Stadia controller update to enable Bluetooth





As promised last week, Google can now update the Stadia controller to enable Bluetooth (Low Energy) support.

Stadia is shutting down this week, and controllers people bought (and got refunds for) will lose their core functionality. In addition to wired USB-C, Google now allows you to “switch the Stadia controller to Bluetooth mode and continue gaming wirelessly on your favorite device.”

Google has released a “Bluetooth Mode” tool at stadia.google.com/controller that requires Chrome 108 or higher. This process is a permanent “download software update”, but nothing happens on January 18th.

If you switch your controller to Bluetooth mode, you will not be able to switch back to using Wi-Fi with Stadia. You can play wired with USB even in Bluetooth mode.

You must switch to Bluetooth mode by December 31, 2023. Once installed, press and hold the “Y” + “Stadia” button for 2 seconds to enter pairing mode. The status light will flash amber and you will be able to select the Stadia controller in your device settings. The light turns white and the controller automatically connects to the last paired device.

From a paired device you can remap the Google Assistant and capture button which does nothing but initiate a factory reset.

…press and hold the Google Assistant and Capture button for 6 seconds to factory reset the controller. The controller vibrates and the status lights flash.

In terms of compatibility: Windows 10 and 11 + Steam, macOS 13 + Steam, ChromeOS, and Android “tested heavily in Bluetooth mode”. However, there is no support for passthrough audio.

The 3.5mm and USB ports cannot be used as headphones when using the controller wirelessly in Bluetooth mode. If you use a USB-wired controller, you can plug your headphones into his 3.5mm port on the controller.

Other notable points from the FAQ/support document are:

“In Bluetooth mode, you can connect a second controller to a wirelessly connected Stadia controller using tandem mode.” More. Linux Instructions “If you are using a USB A-to-C adapter, make sure the adapter end is not connected to the controller.”

