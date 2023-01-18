Q&A: Innovation Program Manager, Digital Transformation, Jefferson County, Colorado





In Jefferson County, Colorado, Innovation Program Manager Marlin McDaniel leads a team focused on technology projects that improve the lives of county citizens and digitize county employee processes. McDaniel founded the Innovation Program in 2018 and has since spearheaded initiatives he has worked within the county and also supported the state’s cybersecurity efforts.

StateTech Editor-in-Chief Mickey McCarter interviewed McDaniel about ongoing initiatives and the measurable success of his county’s innovation efforts.

STATETECH: Tell us about your job in Jefferson County.

MCDANIEL: Our group’s primary focus is managing digital transformation. And to explore new technologies for new uses that make life better, easier and more effective for community members when interacting with government. daily work. I personally have a team of 4 professional staff.

We also currently have eight interns working on various projects focused on digital transformation. We bring in bright and talented students from local universities. Basically, they’re looking for trends and looking at how existing technology can be used to build business cases and create prototypes. They leverage tools such as digital voice assistants, how Amazon Alexa can be used to provide sustainability information to community members, robotic process automation, and Automation Anywhere to automate routine tasks for employees. You may consider how.

We have an internship program and an employee innovation program. We also have process improvement training, a human-centered design academy that facilitates to equip employees with the tools and techniques for their day-to-day work. We ran an academy called Idea Starter. We really impacted statewide cybersecurity efforts.

STATETECH: Can you elaborate on that effort?

MCDANIEL: Through our human-centered design program, we were able to work with our CISO, Jill Fraser, to bring in partners from across the state. Whether the partner is a federal government partner or another local government. We have come together to develop a plan to help Colorado understand how to bring its cybersecurity resources to resource-strapped organizations.

As a Colorado Information Security Professional, how can you work together to support others in incident response? To achieve economies of scale and protect your systems as a Colorado Information Security Professional Group How can you reduce the cost of procuring the technology you need for your business? This is an ongoing effort. The State Department of Information Technology is working with this group to submit grants and form a consortium to support this statewide effort.

STATETECH: What have you achieved so far in digital transformation that you are particularly proud of?

MCDANIEL: Our unified cellular service program. At the county level, procurement is a challenge in the sense that if you want similar services across the county, you may not always get a unified purchasing effort across departments because of the different challenges. We used cell phone service for a variety of needs, such as the sheriff’s office and its patrol cars, or a physical phone in the hands of a caseworker calling a client.

We did an extensive evaluation with several routers from Cradlepoint. We worked with partners such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. We conducted a comprehensive assessment and survey of who could provide the best value-added service to the county. Routers, fleet trucks, and patrol vehicles pinged cell towers for a month to aggregate and collect data on service persistence, service levels, and connectivity within the county.

The county is relatively large compared to our counterparts. It covers approximately 770 square miles of territory, next to neighboring Denver, the mountains, and as far south as Colorado Springs. The effort took about two years to gather the data necessary to make informed decisions that do not interfere with public safety, potential degradation, or public service. So he was able to consolidate county services under his one purchase agreement with T-Mobile. This saved her $2.1 million or $2.2 million for the county.

STATETECH: I hear you’ve made a lot of innovations with chatbots.

MCDANIEL: This was a joint effort between several members of the Innovation team and the Jefferson County Clerk’s and Registrar’s Office. Our automotive division received 170,000 calls a year. Many of them were requests for information. How do I renew my driver’s license? How do I renew my tags? What if I lose my license plate? . So we worked with our clerks and offices of recorders to deploy chatbots to help us triage some of the requests that don’t require immediate human intervention. Today, chatbots actually handle about 55% of phone interactions.

STATETECH: The example makes us think about how the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation across local governments. What is your view on the impact of the pandemic on adopting new technologies for citizen services?

MCDANIEL: Has COVID-19 accelerated the pace of digital change? In fact, the mission behind our innovation efforts is to make county services digitally accessible. In all respects, people are not required to enter county buildings. This should be chosen for fairness of access. If that’s your platform of choice, it should be able to serve you digitally.

Automation is one of the key strategies our Business Innovation Technology division has for the county as a whole. We took a deep dive into how we can help business owners, community customers, and process owners in the county government itself. How can we automate it?

We also focus on digital transformation in terms of the environment and access to parks and spaces that foster health and well-being. After COVID, traffic has definitely recovered. Therefore, we took a closer look at Innovation Zone’s efforts by designating a portion of the traffic infrastructure to pilot and test solutions such as adaptive traffic lights. Other than perhaps connecting traffic lights to networks so that data can be sent between them, no active efforts have been made in this area. But we are looking at future mobility issues.

