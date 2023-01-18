Google is working on a ‘Grogu’ tracker system to compete with Apple AirTag





Google appears to be working on its own Bluetooth tag tracker system to compete with Apple’s AirTag, codenamed “Grogu.”

In March 2022, we reported on our discovery that Google baked Bluetooth tracker support directly into Android. It appeared that the Android team was gaining a foothold with Apple’s iOS, which had gained momentum with its own AirTag ecosystem.

Two intrepid code divers have unearthed more evidence that Google is pushing its own AirTag Bluetooth tracker system.

First, Mishaal Rahman tweeted the news that Google’s Fast Pair is preparing to add support for a new “locator tag” product. Kuba Wojciechowski, the developer (and authoritative source for hints in the codebase) then figured out what that locator his tag was.

Google’s AirTag-a-like seems to be doing so well, it’s being called Project Grogu by the Nest development team. In case you need breaking news, this is the name of the “Baby Yoda” character from The Mandalorian, a hit Disney Plus show set in the Star Wars universe.

Apparently, this first-party Bluetooth tracker has a built-in speaker, just like Apple’s AirTag. There are multiple color options you’ve come to expect from Google’s accessories.

As for connectivity, Google’s Grogu tracker supports UWB and Bluetooth Low Energy. Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a type of technology that enables fast, short-range information exchange and highly accurate ranging. As the source points out, the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro support the standard, but it hasn’t really been used for anything yet.

However, UWB is supported but not required. This could help with wider adoption across the Android market, which seems to be Google’s intention. Apparently, they’re working with multiple chip makers to allow the Android brand to create their own Grogu trackers by including support for the new Fast Pair technology.

There’s no set date for Google’s AirTag tracker rival, but Wojciechowski’s guess is that it will be announced at Google I/O in mid-2023 and will launch alongside the Pixel 8 towards the end of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustedreviews.com/news/google-working-on-grogu-tracker-system-to-take-on-apple-airtag-4295515 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos