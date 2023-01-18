What is disruptive innovation?Definition and example





An example of disruptive innovation is Tesla’s mass production of electric cars. It overthrew the auto industry’s dominance over the sale of cars and trucks with internal combustion engines for more than a century.

ContentsWhat is disruptive innovation?

Disruptive innovation refers to transformation or extraordinary change caused by the introduction or development of new technologies or processes.

The term originated in the 1995 issue of Harvard Business Review. In that article, the Harvard Business School author described it as “a situation in which an industry is shaken and a previously successful incumbent stumbles.”

Kathy Wood, who made her name as the founder of ARK Invest, has made disruptive innovation a core part of her fund manager’s thematic investment strategy, which underpins her investment objectives. ARK defines disruptive innovation as “the introduction of a technologically effective product or service that has the potential to change the way the world works”.

What are some examples of disruptive innovation?

Perhaps the biggest opportunity for equity investors is to invest early in companies that are ready to take advantage of emerging themes. There have been many examples of disruptive innovation in the last few decades.

In the late 1990s, Amazon rocked the book market, competing with major brands such as Barnes & Noble to mail books over the Internet. Its online platform expanded to sell other goods, eventually creating a market that turned the retail market upside down.

Tesla challenged the auto industry by developing and producing electric vehicles on a large scale, beating out traditional automakers such as Ford Motor and GM, which continued to focus on internal combustion engines.

New entrants are now taking advantage of technological advances. For example, artificial intelligence for information data and cloud computing for storage data. Many investors believe it presents an opportunity as breakthroughs continue to occur.

How to invest in disruptive innovation

Many major money managers have mutual funds and exchange-traded funds dedicated to disruptive innovation. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest fund specializes in disruptive innovation and has a number of her ETFs focused on specific industries.

How is disruptive innovation different from creative destruction?

Creative destruction is destroying old markets to create new ones. Creative destruction is a term first coined by economist Joseph Schumpeter in his 1942 book Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy to describe new markets that are constantly evolving. This theory applies to innovations that continuously replace established norms, making them obsolete and eventually creating new norms. Examples include turbines powered first by steam, then fossil fuels, and then renewables such as solar and wind.

The nuance between creative destruction and disruptive innovation is that creative destruction can arise from the end of innovation and lead to new innovations, whereas in disruptive innovation innovations can arise from existing norms. am. For example, the birth of the automobile made horse-drawn carriages obsolete, but a disruptive innovation occurred when mass production of electric vehicles began to replace the production of units with internal combustion engines.

What is sustained innovation and how does it differ from disruptive innovation?

Sustained innovation is the opposite of disruptive innovation in that sustained innovation seeks to maintain or improve existing technologies, systems, or products. Apple’s iPhone is a great example of sustained innovation. The iPhone disrupted the smartphone market after its 2007 launch, making traditional mobile phones obsolete. As new competitors emerged and gained market share, Apple made improvements to the iPhone each year that helped it maintain its market share over the years.

