Getty Images sues maker of popular AI art tool for allegedly stealing photos

Getty Images has announced a lawsuit against Stability AI, creators of the popular AI art tool Stable Diffusion, alleging that the tech company has committed copyright infringement.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the stock image giant accused Stability AI of copying and processing millions of images without proper licensing. London-based Stability AI said he raised $101 million in funding for his open-source AI technology in October, and in December he released version 2.1 of his Stable Diffusion tool. Announced.

Getty Images believes artificial intelligence has the potential to inspire creative endeavors. Getty Images has therefore provided licenses to key technology innovators for purposes related to training artificial intelligence systems in a manner that respects personal and intellectual property rights, Getty said in a statement. Stability AI did not seek such a license from Getty Images. Instead, we believe we have chosen to ignore viable licensing options and long-term legal protections in pursuit of independent commercial interests.

Getty declined to comment further on the CNN lawsuit, but said it sought a response from the AI ​​company before taking action. Stability AI did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

AI art and traditional media suppliers, using human-generated imagery and art as data training, will coexist in recent months as computer-generated imagery becomes more available and sophisticated. I am struggling with

Text-to-image AI systems, once available only to a few techies, are becoming more popular and powerful. These systems include OpenAI’s Stable Diffusion and DALL-E.

Getty Images competitor and fellow stock image platform Shutterstock expanded its partnership with OpenAI, the company behind DALL-E and viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, to compensate artists in October. announced plans to enhance AI-generated content while launching a fund for their contribution.

These tools usually offer free credits before they charge you, and you can create all kinds of images with just a few words. This includes things that clearly evoke the work of so many artists, even if they don’t seem to have been created by many. Users can refer to these artists using words such as in the style of or by and specific names. Current uses of these tools range from personal entertainment and hobbies to more commercial cases.

In just a few months, millions of people have flocked to the text-to-image AI system, which is already being used to create films, magazine covers and images to illustrate news stories. . An image generated by an AI system called Midjourney recently caused an uproar among artists when it won an art competition at the Colorado State Fair. Artists are concerned that their art could be stolen by these systems without due credit.

Not wanting to be a part of any machine that cheapens his work, illustrator and printmaker Daniel Danger learned in October that much of his work is being used for stable diffusion training. told CNN.

Stability AI founder and CEO Emad Mostaque told CNN Business in an email in October that the art is just one piece of the LAION training data behind Stable Diffusion. Art, he said, is far less than 0.1% of the dataset and is only created when users intentionally invoke it.

