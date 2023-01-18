Google: Microsoft and ChatGPT want to destroy Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG)





400tmax/iStock Unpublished via Getty Images

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) recently surprised investors in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) (“Google”) by attempting to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its Bing search engine and other products.

Before Google responded, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took another step further by launching integration with ChatGPT “soon” and making the Azure OpenAI service generally available (GA). Nadella emphasized:

ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI service, which is now generally available. This is to help our customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their business requirements. – Satya Nadella on his LinkedIn

why now? It makes sense. ChatGPT is enthusiastic, drawing praise and criticism. The Wall Street Journal published an article written by a neuroscientist about whether AI could be on track to gain “consciousness.” As the debate about the benefits and implications of generative AI continues, I am amazed at the pace at which Nadella is willing to expand its integration with chatbots, despite the legal and ethical implications for ChatGPT.

At the same time, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his team have not publicly responded (at least publicly) to Nadella’s enthusiasm as Microsoft seeks to deepen its investment and partnership in OpenAI.

Stratechery’s Ben Thompson (formerly bearish on Google) stressed that a “Kodak moment” could hurt Google if management doesn’t take Microsoft’s threat seriously.

Thompson also argued that Google must sharply accelerate its diversification into other areas to de-risk its search advertising model. He stressed:

Google will probably be fine, and if not, there’s not much they can do, at least as far as search is concerned. The smart thing is that it continues to diversify into other areas such as YouTube (which has benefited greatly from AI), Google Cloud (which is doing better than you might think), and hardware. – Strategy: Details on Google and AI. OpenAI, Integration, and Microsoft

Nadella doesn’t make it easy. We think Microsoft has likely sensed the blood, and thinks this is the time to turn Google’s attention away from pushing its cloud ambitions.

In a press release announcing the general availability of Azure OpenAI services, Eric Boyd, Corporate Vice President, AI Platforms, Microsoft, emphasized:

Azure is also the core computing power behind the OpenAI API’s family of models for research advancement and developer production. Azure is currently the only global public cloud that offers AI supercomputers with massive scale-up and scale-out capabilities. Azure provides best-in-class performance and scale for the most compute-intensive AI training and inference workloads through a unique architectural design that combines leading GPU and networking solutions. That’s why the world’s leading AI companies, including OpenAI, Meta, and Hugging Face, continue to choose Azure to drive AI innovation. – Press release for general availability of Azure OpenAI services

Is it cause for concern? Azure clearly emphasizes its differentiation from peer hyperscalers, including Google Cloud. It’s been a potentially weak year for digital advertising, and we see it as a potential setback for Google’s most promising growth driver, which is on track for profitability.

Despite its position as the second largest cloud IaaS market behind Amazon Web Services (AWS (AMZN)), Microsoft has demonstrated its determination to be a disruptor. As Google Cloud reportedly undergoes a leadership transition as its top US sales executive leaves, Microsoft sees an opportunity to procure his two dominant horses in AWS. It seems that.

Can Google address threats? Certainly. While OpenAI popularized his ChatGPT, a Google engineer “invented Transformers, a key technology underpinning modern AI models.” With Pichai and team investing ahead of time, Google is confident that he will keep up with OpenAI and Microsoft in its AI capabilities. However, the investor and his Google customers will have to see it sooner or later.

What’s more, with Nadella likely targeting Google Cloud’s competitive edge to hinder profitability, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian needs to respond ASAP. Thompson also emphasizes: [we are better] Claim [by Google] I am only making claims as there is no real product on the market. “

Google is set to report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 earnings on February 2, and analysts on the call are expected to baffle management with a few questions related to Microsoft and ChatGPT. Accordingly, investors are advised to carefully evaluate management’s comments. Google needs to demonstrate its willingness and ability to address Microsoft’s underlying challenges.

GOOGL’s previous NTM EBITDA multiple was 9.9x, well below MSFT’s 16.6x. It is also well below the 10-year average of 12.5x. In other words, we think GOOGL looks cheap and has a lot of headwinds.

So unless you think Google could be facing an existential crisis that could collapse its ad empire and cloud growth drivers, there’s no reason for investors to consider adding Google stock here. It turns out to be a fascinating level.

Rating: Buy (repeat).

