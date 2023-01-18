CES 2023: Mobility Tech Drives Discussion and Innovation at CES





It’s that time of year again. It’s CES time. CES 2023 is over, and a week’s worth of insights and standard-setting tech are paving his year-long trajectory in the consumer electronics industry. The tech and product spread at CES 2023 was as exciting as ever. MarketScale has taken a first-hand look at the top products and companies that are getting the most attention on the show floor this year.

At this point, CES speaks for itself in terms of reach, influence, and trendsetting. A leading global technology event, the Consumer Electronics Show brings together brands, technologists and innovators large and small under the same Vegas roof to discuss the future of various technology ecosystems and markets. This go-around, CES 2023 technology was diverse but united in the common goal of sustainability and smart technology, with energy efficiency, responsible recycling, sustainable materials management and smart systems optimizing operations. It focuses on how to optimize and manage resources efficiently. They are working to strengthen the relationship between government and citizens. This is necessary to support debates on the role of sustainable electronics production and the adoption of renewable energy sources for industrial production, and the continuously advancing deployment of smart cities, among other important debates. led to discussions on the development of legal and physical infrastructure.

It’s no surprise that the worlds of aerospace, transportation and mobility were at the center of the discussion at CES 2023. The industry acts as a driving force in both critiques and solutions to sustainability initiatives and smart systems development. MarketScale will spend significant time exploring this ecosystem of CES 2023 technologies this year, driving innovation in mobility, from the evolution and expansion of the EV market, EV production and autonomous vehicles to micro-mobility and last-mile use cases. I understand what you are doing. Mobility and logistics, new public transport, vertical take-off and lift air taxis, and more.

How do innovators in this field think their products fit into the current evolution of vehicle technology? Hear what the companies have to say! These are just a handful of the outstanding mobility companies and products that caught MarketScales’ attention at CES 2023. We asked how their product range reflects the major trends shaping the industry today. Here are their thoughts:

Personal car sector

Aceinna, a leading provider of MEMS-based sensing solutions, is focused on developing innovative inertial measurement unit (IMU) and current sensing technologies that are essential for next-generation automotive, robotics and other autonomous applications. Aceinna’s executive his vice president, Michael DiGangi, introduced us to his company’s latest technology, which has just hit the market, including the INS401.

Point One Navigation is a company committed to solving future navigation problems through precision localization. Aaron Nathan, his CEO and founder of Point One Navigation, detailed his sponsorship of the Vegas Indy Racing team for his challenge and the positioning technology used in the race.

Applied EV leverages software development and advanced robotics capabilities to inspire leaders in the creation and commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles to improve global transportation solutions through automotive innovation. CEO and co-founder Julian Broadbent gave us an overview of the new technology Applied EV will showcase at his CES 2023 this year and the solutions the future of self-driving services will bring us.

Sheeva.AI is a developer of in-vehicle payment and commerce solutions that introduce vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Sheevas’ patented precise geolocation technology enables drivers to seamlessly pay for and receive services such as refueling, electric vehicle charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-thru without leaving the comfort of their vehicle. can go to Trevor Curwin, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Sheevas, provided more details on the technology Sheeva.AI leverages and how companies are powering their in-vehicle commerce solutions.

Arbe is an industry-leading imaging radar chipset solution with a mission to equip vehicles with cutting-edge radar technology and develop innovative perception capabilities without the need for radar upgrades throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. is. Kobi Marenko, his CEO and co-founder of Arbe, took a deep dive into the full-mapping radar technology solutions Arbe offers and what to expect at CES 2023.

Blink is a company that paves the way for EV adoption through the global deployment and operation of EV charging infrastructure for businesses and drivers. His CRO at Blink, Mike Battaglia, gave MarketScale an inside look at his five new products for the EV charging market at CES 2023.

Compound Eye is a company that enables vehicles to understand their surroundings in 3D and in real time using only a camera, with applications ranging from intelligent in-dash displays to fully autonomous driving. Jason Devitt, CEO and co-founder of Compound Eye, explains the specifications of his 3D sensing and perception technology for the company, which is enabled solely by cameras, how it differs from other sensing technologies, and which industries can best take advantage of this technology. I have elaborated on which one.

FreeWire Technologies is a company that combines beautiful design with innovative ultra-fast charging technology to enable a rapid transition to electrification. Connor Botkin, his director of marketing for FreeWire Technologies’ energy and eMobility, detailed the company’s latest technology, including his FreeWires latest charging model, which includes a 200-kilowatt output unit.

Analog Devices is a technology company committed to creating unparalleled technologies and solutions that solve consumer problems in the instrumentation, automation, communications, healthcare, automotive industries and more. Kevin Schemansky, General Manager and Managing Director of Analog’s Automotive Business Unit, outlined a unique set of vehicle technologies that Analog is looking to differentiate at his CES this year.

Owl Autonomous Imaging, Inc. focuses on thermal ranging, a new 3D sensor modality that uses proprietary AI deep learning and foveal optics to extract dense range maps from radiant heat signatures without illumination An autonomous imaging solutions company. Chuck Gershman, his CEO and co-founder of Owl Autonomous Imaging, shared with MarketScale the autonomous imaging technology and test results the company is highlighting at his CES 2023.

Bosch is a company that develops innovative solutions that facilitate new mobility products. Whether private or commercial vehicles, multimodal transport services, fleet management or smart transport infrastructure, Bosch combines vehicle technology, data clouds and services to provide complete mobility solutions. Bosch Marketing Director Rich Kohler gave MarketScale an overview of the latest technology, including his SPACE Car, which Bosch will feature at CES 2023 this year.

Industry and Logistics Sector

Centro is an innovative commercial EV technology company, delivering advanced, market-proven commercial vehicles and leading the transformation of the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production and fully digital self-driving solutions doing. Marianne McInerney, her CMO at Centro, details game-changers in the EV space, such as vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Qorvois is a company driven by the potential of new RF and power technology discoveries and advances in design, manufacturing and communications that make the world a better, cleaner and more connected place. General Manager of the Transport Business Unit, Gorden Cook, shares with MarketScale what his team brings to the industry, including his research on ultra-wideband, shortwave communications for vehicles.

Airgain, the wireless company that helps simplify wireless connectivity, recently showcased an array of exciting products and new services on the market at CES. Brian Critchfield, Airgain’s Global Vice President of Marketing, explained the differences between multiple products, focusing on his three areas of the business. For example, Airgain Embedded helped him build and bring his IOT products to market, Airgain Integrated offers off-the-shelf products with technology all in one, and Airgain Antenna+ with all external antennas. Critchfield highlights all of this, plus new expertise and fixed wireless access offerings.

James Eberhard, CEO and Founder of Fluid Truck, spoke about the exciting and inspiring atmosphere at CES as a first-time CES attendee. The event was attended by a number of innovative companies from across the United States, and as an innovative commercial mobility company, Fluid Truck is looking for its next destination.

Jorge Heraud, John Deere’s VP of Automation and Autonomy, welcomed MarketScale to the CES John Deere booth and explained the company’s new capabilities. One of his greatest innovations is actually in the atomizer, a machine that has been on the market for nearly 20 years. In this latest version, the machine is equipped with technology such as a camera, a stable boom and a processor. This means that instead of spraying the whole field, the sprayer can locate weeds, target them only, and help you cut them. Reduce herbicide use.

