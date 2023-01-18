5 things you should know about the M2 Pro and M2 Max





The Apple silicon march is not slowing down. To power its new high-end Mac mini and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro systems, Apple has announced the all-new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. , resulting in a significant performance improvement over the M1 line. Apple claims the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will deliver 20% better CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance than the M1 Pro and M1 Max. It also includes a new Neural Engine that is up to 40% faster than the M1 series.

These claims are impressive, but not surprising, and a bit disappointing. And the M2 Pro and M2 Max look exactly as expected. The M2 is scaled up with more CPU and GPU cores and more memory. bus. In fact, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips had more points of differentiation from the M1 than the M2 Pro and M2 Max compared to the M2.

Still, there are some interesting things to know about these chips before buying a new Mac. Here are five main features worth noting.

Same CPU core design and performance as M2

When Apple announced the M2, it claimed an 18% increase in CPU performance over the M1. Currently, the M2 Pro and M2 Max are said to have 20% better CPU performance than the M1 Pro and M2 Max. That means you can expect the same overall architectural improvements and performance boosts that M2 offered compared to M1.

The CPU looks the same as the M2, just with twice the high performance cores.

apple

Part of this simply comes down to core count. The M2 Pro and M2 Max have the same 8 high-performance cores as the M1 Pro/Max, but have increased the number of efficiency cores from 2 to 4. So the M2 Pro and M2 Max have a 12 core CPU, and the M1 Pro/Max have a 10 core CPU.

GPU gains have improved, but the architecture hasn’t changed much

According to Apple, the M2 Pro/Max’s GPU is 30% faster than the M1 Pro/Max. That’s no surprise, given that the M2 is said to have up to 35% more graphics performance than the M1.

This may be due to the addition of some graphics cores and some minor architectural tweaks. The M2 Pro has up to 19 graphics cores (16 on the M1 Pro) and the M2 Max has up to 38 graphics cores (32 on the M1 Max).

These are unusual numbers. The number of cores is usually an even number, often a power of 2, so the design is for 20/40 GPU cores, with room to disable one faulty core, making these larger chips Yields may improve. Still, this is a nearly 20% increase in core count, so with better caching and higher clock speeds, it could hit 30%.

This is a large GPU with an odd number of cores, where is the ray tracing support?

apple

If you were expecting an all-new GPU from Apple with the latest features like ray tracing acceleration that AMD and Nvidia GPUs have had for years, you’ll be disappointed.

Same memory bandwidth with more RAM

The M2 Pro’s memory bandwidth is 200 GB/s, similar to the M1 Pro. The M2 Max doubles that to 400 GB/s. So you’re almost certainly looking at a 256-bit LPDDR5 memory bus for Pro and 512-bit LPDDR5 for Max. Apple has improved caching on his A15. These architectural improvements could carry over to the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

The M2 Pro maxes out at 32GB of RAM (the same as the M1 Pro), while the M2 Max can be expanded up to 96GB, 50% larger than the M1 Max’s 64GB limit. However, there are pitfalls. The 96GB RAM option is limited to versions of M2 Max with 38 GPU cores. Cheaper options with 30 GPU cores reach 64GB.

Only one video encoding engine without AV1 support

The M1 Pro has a new video encoder and decoder that adds hardware acceleration for ProRes formats, and the M1 Max doubles the number of encoders.

Oddly enough, that’s not the case with M2 Max, which has only one video encoder. It supports all the same formats as before, including H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW. This means that despite being available on current GPUs from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, support for the new AV1 codec is still out there. Apple is lagging behind here.

I can’t help but notice that Apple’s marketing benchmarks for video are all GPU-specific activities, not encoding performance.

apple

I can’t help but notice that Apple’s marketing benchmarks for video production all claim improvements of around 30%, and are for activities like color grading and 3D effects rendering that are usually limited by GPU performance. bottom. Apple hasn’t provided any benchmarks to show video encoding speed improvements, so let’s take a look at the first review of the M2 Max to see if one new video encoder can keep up with his two encoders in his M1 Max. It would be interesting to check

it’s still all 5nm

There is a lot of speculation about when Apple will start using TSMC’s new 3nm manufacturing process. Apple was said to be the first major manufacturer to do this, and some rumors suggested that the new M2 Pro and Max chips would be where Apple made the leap.

It looks like we’ll be waiting for the M2 Ultra later this year, or the A17, which will be introduced with the iPhone 16 this fall.Apple says the M2 Pro and Max are made using “second-generation 5nm technology.” says. This could be the same process that Apple incorrectly called “4nm” in his September 2022 iPhone 15 presentation.

