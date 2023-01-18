Qatar’s $450 billion wealth fund eyeing football and tech innovation





The head of a $450 billion sovereign wealth fund in Qatar said it is using the current economic turmoil as an opportunity to rebalance its portfolio, looking to invest in football, financial institutions and technology.

Qatar Investment Authority Doha is looking for opportunities in Europe, Asia and the US in areas such as venture capital, fintech and sustainability, CEO Mansur Al Mahmoud said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Davos on Monday. . This week, the World Economic Forum returns to the resort for the winter for the first time in three years.

“These are difficult times. Inflation is a major topic in the global economy,” he said. “We see this as an opportunity to restructure the portfolio, highlighting weaknesses that we have in the portfolio and waiting for the market to make these types of corrections to fill the weaknesses.”

Sovereign wealth funds in the oil-rich Gulf region remained active acquirers last year, despite lower global transaction volumes and banks cutting bank financing for acquisitions. In October, the QIA agreed to invest his €2.4 billion ($2.5 billion) in RWE to help German power companies buy US renewable assets. He has also been a lead investor in his IPO of sports car brand Porsche and has invested in a series of his tech startups.

Known for its preference for trophy assets, QIA helped lenders such as Barclays and Credit Suisse Group during the 2008 financial crisis. The recent focus has been on privately held technology companies tapping into growth markets, but soaring energy prices are spurring a return to big-ticket deals.

Financial institutions continue to be a “very important pillar” of the portfolio, and investing in financial institutions is “always our theme. We are also expanding into fintech,” he said.

The fund is also looking to invest in football clubs after Qatar successfully hosts the most expensive World Cup ever, but has yet to decide whether to pull the trigger on a particular investment, said Al-Mahmoud. rice field.

“This is a very commercial decision,” he said. “Sports is also becoming a very important topic. People are more engaged in sports and digitization is becoming more attractive to investors.”

According to Bloomberg News, Qatar already owns Champions League club Paris Saint-Germain through Qatar Sports Investments, and the tiny Gulf nation is home to English Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur. targeting the top clubs in

Separately, Al-Mahmoud said the fund supports Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter, even though the turmoil associated with the acquisition of a US billionaire has caused an outflow of workers. rice field.

“We have been involved with management and with regards to the plans Elon has for the company, we believe in this and trust his leadership in turning the company around,” he said. I was.

The QIA said it was not asking Twitter’s chief to tweet less, saying the fund was not “that far” involved. “He has earned our trust and we are confident that he will handle it very professionally.”

