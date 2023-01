FETC 2023: Technology opens the door to new innovations in K12 education

The Future of Education Technology Conference convenes administrators, IT leaders, educators, library media specialists, and educational technology coaches for four days of sharing and learning. This year’s conference in New Orleans will focus on how educational technology has disrupted learning over the past three years.

The upcoming keynotes at the event will introduce technology through the lens of what it means for the future of education. Attendees can watch her Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder and CEO of Stemettes and host of the Women Tech Charge podcast, give a presentation on the importance of inclusion in a tech-driven future. Also, New York Times bestselling author Daniel Burrus will speak on how technology is transforming education.

Rather than viewing technology as innovation, conference speakers will share how today’s education system uses technology to enable innovation. Sessions at the FETC 2023 event are expected to cover a wide range of topics in K12 education, from esports and data analytics to teacher retention.

Pre-planned tracks of FETCs bring relevant insights to participants

FETC’s 2023 schedule is difficult to browse broadly. To help attendees determine the best presentations to meet their event’s learning goals, FETC developed his It offers 5 tracks.

Tracks are intended to guide rather than restrict meeting participants. Attendees can join any session they choose, but in the Agenda and Meetings mobile app they can choose to filter sessions by track.

For example, sessions for managers primarily look at technology through the lens of building leadership pipelines, planning and executing new initiatives, and evaluating digital trends. Sessions for educators focus on tools for student engagement and classroom device management, while sessions for library media specialists focus on literacy technologies.

K12 IT influencers join the FETCs 2023 conference in droves

Many famous names from the EdTechsK12 IT influencer list will be in New Orleans for this event.

Attendees may meet Douglas Konopelko, National Esports Manager for CDW Educations, in the on-site esports theater.

Other influencers such as Mario and Alberto Heras Velázquez, Jenni Long and Sally Clarke, and Monica Burns will lead sessions in their respective areas of expertise.

