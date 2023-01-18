Technology optimized for the new global reality





Infosys Consulting CEO and Managing Partner Andrew Duncan said:

Supply chain disruptions, soaring energy costs, inflation, rising interest rates, shifts in consumer demand, and other market-changing dynamics have reshaped the reality of the world over the past 12 months. Next year will be a tough year for the global economy as the likelihood of a recession increases. But in adversity comes opportunity for growth. Technology plays a key role in helping leaders build business resilience.

Investing in technology for business growth

In 2023, new and innovative technologies will need to play an even more important role in helping organizations drive efficiency, profitability and new customer engagement channels.

Tech leaders want to tap into an ecosystem of digital solutions to reduce dependencies on areas of vulnerability and create a more resilient infrastructure. This could include working with partners who are more resilient to global risks and working with suppliers across traditional industry boundaries.

Mergers and acquisitions will continue to be a hot topic, which companies will look to to strengthen their expertise in technology, data and innovation.

For companies looking to expand into new digital initiatives such as machine learning and robotic process automation, a faster way to market is a strategic acquisition to complement or lead a go-to-market strategy. This allows you to acquire the digital assets and skills you need at your pace.

sustainable technology

All the trends Gartner predicted in its 2023 Tech Trends report had a common thread underpinning them all. It’s sustainable technology. Compared to pandemics, climate disasters are much more challenging and companies are making sure that environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are at the heart of their strategic vision. This includes moving to a circular economy (CE).

Sustainable technologies can improve ESG outcomes, such as advanced analytics to improve traceability, automation to reduce resource-intensive activities, or AI to optimize operations and reduce carbon footprint. A framework for digital solutions to drive. For example, an advanced energy management system in a green warehouse can monitor heat, water, electricity and gas usage throughout the facility.

Businesses should consider the energy consumption of their digital transformation programs. We will increasingly advise our clients on the environmental impact of data centers and how to mitigate and manage the ever-growing 5G energy consumption.

Supply chain resilience

Many industries still struggle with supply chain issues. In the coming year, businesses will look to technology to plan their supply chains and explore supply sectors and ways to mitigate inflation risks. Most business leaders have already started their digital transformation journey by streamlining operations with optimization software.

We continue to advise our clients on the growing importance of supply chain control towers. A cloud-based supply chain control tower (or supply chain command center) provides end-to-end digital visibility of your supply chain and 24/7 access to real-time data from anywhere. Use cases include inventory value visibility, supplier performance visibility, accurate and timely capacity planning forecasts, quality level and failure rate visibility. Incorporating such safeguards into your supply chain can help address shortages and rising logistics costs.

Technology has the power to evolve businesses, expand human capabilities, and unlock amazing new possibilities for positive social impact. This will be very important in the new world landscape of 2023.

