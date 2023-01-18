Infogain Appoints Tyson Hartman as Chief Technology Officer





LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infogain, a leader in human-centric digital platform and software engineering services headquartered in Silicon Valley, today announced Tyson Hartman as its new Chief Technology Officer. announced that he had appointed Based in Seattle, Hartman will report to Ayan Mukerji as CEO of Infogain.

As CTO, Hartman will drive Infogains’ technology vision and strategy and lead the development of intellectual property, accelerators and frameworks. He participates on client advisory boards, advising on technology roadmaps and visions. Hartman’s responsibilities as CTO include oversight of the Infogains innovation lab and technology-specific special interest groups (SIGs), as well as mentoring architects in technology domain leadership roles.

Mukerji says Tyson is a great addition to the Infogains leadership team. Under his leadership, our team stays ahead of technology trends and contributes to breakthrough innovations that enable human-centric digital platforms.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Hartman is a technology and strategy leader with a track record of driving innovation for multi-billion dollar technology portfolios and launching entrepreneurial ventures within companies.

Prior to Infogain, he was a Senior Partner focused on West Monroe’s products, strategy and assets, driving growth through innovation, technology and partnerships. During his time at the company, he led the launch of a series of assets and accelerated the delivery of services that provide data insights and analytics. Hartman also worked for IT consulting firm Avanade, where as CTO he spearheaded his leadership and vision for a global thought on cloud, big data, and collaboration.

Commenting on his appointment as CTO, Hartman said: Infogains Technology looks forward to leading her vision and working with key customers. Continuous innovation drives growth and improves customer and employee experiences.

Hartman holds a BS in Computer Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Southern California and is a member of the IEEE Computer Society.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centric digital platform engineering company based in Silicon Valley. We design business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecoms and retail/CPG industries. Accelerate experience-driven transformation in digital platform delivery using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert spanning hyperscale cloud providers Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK and Singapore, and distribution centers in Seattle, Houston, Montevideo, Krakow, Noida, Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon and Mumbai. .

Learn more at www.infogain.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005349/en/Infogain-Appoints-Tyson-Hartman-as-Chief-Technology-Officer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos