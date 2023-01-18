Why I’m Skeptical About Apple’s AR/MR Headset Release in 2023





There’s been a lot of speculation about Apple’s planned entry into AR/MR headsets.

Getty

Over the past two months, there have been comments and articles predicting that Apple will release its long-awaited AR/MR headset this year. Various rumors and predictions are all over the place, so I won’t go into them here.

However, one rumor that I find silly suggests that you need to wear a battery pack to power the headset. Given Apple’s design language, the idea of ​​attaching a battery pack to power a headset seems pretty implausible.

Another rumor is that the headset released this year could cost as much as $3000. This also seems silly because Apple intends to make the headsets it releases available to as many people as possible from the start. So Apple can release an expensive first generation headset to seed the market. However, even for early adopters, the price looks like $1500 at most. Even at that price, it’s going to be tough unless you need a developer to design the software or an industry expert or extreme early adopter who buys anything new Apple brings to the market.

Remember that any new hardware Apple releases must serve a higher purpose. Besides being a headset utility, its raison d’etre is to be a way for Apple to offer paid applications and services. In other words, Apple needs mass sales of headsets to push new applications and services.

A lot of great technology has been developed since Apple introduced its AR kit software in 2017, but even six years later, we’re not sure if there’s still one that meets Tim Cook’s vision of AR. not.

As I wrote in the past, after the launch of AR Kit, I had a private conversation with Tim Cook about his vision for AR. At the time, he told me that developing his AR solution may be his Apple’s most important contribution to the world of technology. Of course, given the success and impact of the iPhone, that’s saying something.

At the time, his vision focused on AR, as demonstrated by the introduction of the AR Kit at WWDC in 2017. Integrating virtual images and data into real-world situations was clearly central to his vision.

It is true that he has since broadened his horizons and embraced some form of mixed reality. But if Cook’s vision is to be a reality from the start, the purpose of the headset, which will be released in 2023 or in the future, will have to be AR-focused.

To do this, Apple’s headsets require an optical technology called optical waveguides. Radiant Vision Systems has created a great resource explaining the role of waveguides in AR/MR devices.

“Waveguides in AR/MR devices

A key technology that has enabled augmented visualization in AR/MR is waveguides. This is a thin piece of transparent glass or plastic with specific light transmission properties. Already a well-established concept, waveguides are used in multiple technological applications such as fiber optics, LED backlights, and holograms. In all applications, waveguides are used to “guide” electromagnetic waves in a particular direction, shape, or pattern.

In near-eye devices (NEDs), optical waveguides bend and couple light, directing it to the eye and helping to create a virtual image that the wearer sees overlaid on the environment. They propagate the light field via the mechanism of total internal reflection (TIR), bouncing the light between the inner and outer edges of the waveguide layers with little light leakage.

VR headsets can display images from a projector or imaging system placed directly in front of the wearer, while AR/MR devices require “see-through” functionality. Since the imaging system cannot block the front view, he will need one or more additional optical elements to form an “optical coupler”. Optical combiners reflect a virtual image while transmitting external light to the human eye, overlaying the virtual content on top of the real scene to complement and “augment” each other. “

We recommend reading this primer on waveguides to better understand how important it is to deliver real-world AR experiences.

At the conference at CES, we met key companies at the heart of advanced waveguide solutions for AR. I asked them firsthand how quickly they could get optical quality that would define the world and provide the type of AR visuals needed to make AR headsets that would be highly acceptable to consumers. I asked.

One company I met was Lumus, which currently has a version of its technology in AR glasses. Examples of these glasses in use today are described in Lumus’s VentureBeat article on his Z-Lens architecture.

Their design is impressive with the current version of their waveguide solution. But they showed me a prototype of the next generation. It’s even more impressive, with improved visual clarity and functionality. We believe this version, like similar versions, will be the bare minimum quality necessary to provide the kind of AR experience that is truly acceptable to businesses and consumers.

However, the next-generation Z-Lens architecture is working hard to hit the market in 2024, 15 months away at most.

Our team has seen another waveguide technology similar to Lumus’ version, but it will be at least another 15 months before it can be integrated into commercial AR glasses.

It looks like the waveguide quality needed to deliver a truly optimized AR experience is at least another year away. This is why I’m skeptical that Apple will offer his 2023 headset.

Absolutely not, as my 40 years of experience covering technology will tell you. Knowing Apple as well as I do, they wouldn’t release anything in his $3000 price range or require a wearable battery pack.

We interviewed two world-class waveguide vendors who suggested a better solution in at least 15 months, but we were not involved with other waveguide vendors whose responses may be more advanced. Hmm.

There’s one plausible rumor that Apple may offer a Gen 1 version that doesn’t necessarily have the technology to give Apple’s complete vision for the entire AR program. In fact, as we know the iPhone and iPad both released with available technology and became essential to the developer community. Using these first versions, they created thousands of apps for each platform, making the iPhone and iPad a roaring success.

But the more we learn about waveguide optics, the more we realize how important this technology is to the success of future real AR glasses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/timbajarin/2023/01/17/why-i-am-skeptical-that-apple-will-release-an-armr-headset-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos