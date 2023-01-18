Apple’s website suggests the M2 and M2 Pro Mac announcements were originally set for Fall 2022.





According to information embedded on Apple’s website, this week’s new Mac announcement, which includes the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, was originally scheduled to be announced in October or November of last year.

As reported by John Gruber of Daring Fireball, the filename of the short mini-keynote-style video Apple released following the announcement of the updated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros and Mac mini has the year 2022. It was included and was originally scheduled to premiere last year on video. The video is over 18 minutes long and looks like Apple’s digital event the company has been hosting for the past few years.

We speculate that the 18-minute video was culled from a larger event the company was planning to hold in October or November 2022, including more than just the announcement of the new M2 Pro and M2 Max Macs. Some people do. Also spotted on Twitter, AR files of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were compiled in his October 2022, three months before the new Macs were announced.

Apple typically holds an event each fall in September to announce the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models. Heading into the fall of 2022, rumors are circulating that Apple is planning two events between his September and December. One is iPhone and Apple Watch, the other is Mac and iPad.

Rumors circulated that the latter event was to focus entirely on the latest Apple silicon Macs and iPads, including the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros and the next-generation iPad Pro. In September, Bloomberg’s Marc Garman reported that Apple has canceled plans to hold a second digital event in the fall and will instead release its remaining products in 2022 through a press release on its website.

In October, Apple announced an updated iPad Pro with the M2 and a redesigned 10th-generation entry-level iPad through a press release. In mid-December, Gurman reported that the new Mac is expected to launch “early” in his 2023.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros come with M2 Pro or M2 Max chip options, based on the performance of the M1 Pro and M1 Max. A new chip enables M2 Max with even faster performance and 96GB of massive unified memory. The new Mac now also supports his 8K external display thanks to a more advanced HDMI port, and the 16-inch model has the longest battery life of any Mac.

Apple also announced a new Mac mini this week, featuring the same design as its predecessor, but now powered by the M2 or M2 Pro. The new Mac mini and MacBook Pro are available for pre-order on Apple’s website and are expected to arrive to customers on Tuesday, January 24th.

