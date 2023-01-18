Microsoft CEO defends proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has spoken out in defense of the proposed acquisition of his company’s blockbuster Activision Blizzard, saying it would help create more competition in the gaming space, but not reduce it. said not.

Nadella said at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that Microsoft is considering buying Activision Blizzard.

“Being the number 4 player adding some content and trying to create opportunities for more publishers, more gamers to enjoy. So if you believe in the competition, you should believe in this deal.” he said. Wall Street Journal. “I hope the competition authorities will focus more on competition. It will be a good day.”

In the US, Microsoft faces lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission, which is trying to block the deal. Microsoft says it is trying to give peace a chance and is now ready to defend itself in court. Meanwhile, the European Union is reportedly ready to issue antitrust warnings against the proposed sale.

Microsoft says it won’t remove Call of Duty from PlayStation consoles if Activision Blizzard’s deal goes through. Microsoft says making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox would be a “disastrous” business decision.

The mobile gaming market is one of the largest and fastest growing areas of gaming, and Microsoft currently has no foothold in the space. That’s another reason Microsoft is aggressively pursuing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Nadella also said that in the future Microsoft is trying to build AI systems into all its products, possibly including the Xbox. “All of Microsoft’s products will have some of the same AI capabilities to completely transform the product,” he said.

Microsoft is reportedly set to announce a $10 billion investment in startup OpenAI, which has generated a lot of discussion and buzz around its ChatGPT product.

