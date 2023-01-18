Google is working on an Apple AirTag-like smart tracker, codenamed Grogu: report





Google is reportedly working to expand the range of connected devices by introducing new smart locator tags. The new device works with a distributed tracking network similar to Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag. It was discovered under the codename Grogu’ and is said to be in the early stages of development. Smart Locator helps users find missing objects using the built-in speaker. The device is said to have been developed by Google’s Nest team.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski claims that Google is working on a smart wireless that works in a distributed tracking network similar to Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag. However, the tech giant might call the distributed tracking network the Finder Network. The following device was spotted under the codename “Grogu”.

‘grogu’ (or ‘groguaudio’ or ‘GR10’) is currently under development by the Nest team (although it won’t necessarily launch with Nest).

Kuba Wojciehosky (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

Wojciechowski said the alleged Google tracker has a built-in speaker. It will also come in multiple colors and likely support Bluetooth LE and Ultra Wideband (UWB) technologies.

Meanwhile, Esper’s Mishaal Rahman also shared details about alleged Google trackers. He tweeted that the device uses his Google Fast Pair feature and is recognized by the locator as his tag. Rahman said the device is currently in early development and is being built by Google’s Nest team. The company hasn’t revealed anything about the upcoming device yet, but it’s speculated that it will be unveiled alongside the Pixel 8 at Google I/O 2023.

Google is also reportedly working on a new Chromecast with Google TV model. A recent preview update to the Google Home app revealed that Google is preparing to launch a new Chromecast powered by his Google TV dongle, codenamed “YTC.” It is most likely a “Chromecast with Google TV” device. Mentioned along with earlier versions of “YTV” (Chromecast with Google TV) and “YTB” (Chromecast HD). Chromecast with Google TV (HD) was launched in India last September.

